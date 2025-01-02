IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Innovative Injectable Hydrogel For Targeted Breast Cancer Therapy

Guwahati: In a multi-institutional research led by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Bose Institute Kolkata, an advanced injectable hydrogel has been developed for localised cancer treatment. This innovative hydrogel-based therapy delivers anti-cancer drugs directly to tumour sites, significantly reducing the side effects typically associated with conventional cancer treatments.

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious 'Materials Horizons', a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry. The paper is co-authored by Prof. Debapratim Das, along with his research scholars Tanushree Das and Ritvika Kushwaha from IIT Guwahati, and collaborators Kuldip Jana, Satyajit Halder, and Anup Kumar Misra from Bose Institute Kolkata.

Cancer continues to be a pressing global health challenge, with millions of patients affected worldwide. Current treatments, such as chemotherapy and surgical interventions, often have severe limitations. Surgical removal of tumours is sometimes not feasible, particularly for internal organs, while chemotherapy’s systemic delivery often results in harmful side effects by affecting both cancerous and healthy cells.

Prof. Debpratim Das, Department of Chemistry, and his team at IIT Guwahati addressed these challenges by designing a hydrogel that delivers drugs precisely to the tumour site, ensuring localised action.

"Hydrogels are water-based, three-dimensional polymer networks capable of absorbing and retaining fluids. Their unique structure mimics living tissues, making them suitable for biomedical applications. This newly developed hydrogel acts as a stable reservoir for anti-cancer drugs and releases them in a controlled manner, responding to specific conditions in the tumour microenvironment,' said Prof. Debapratim Das.

The hydrogel, composed of ultra-short peptides – biocompatible and biodegradable building blocks of proteins – is designed to remain insoluble in biological fluids, ensuring it stays localised at the injection site. It responds to elevated glutathione (GSH) levels, a molecule abundant in tumour cells. Upon encountering high GSH levels, the hydrogel triggers a controlled drug release directly into the tumour, minimising its interaction with healthy tissues and reducing systemic side effects.

"This work exemplifies how scientific innovation can directly address the pressing needs of cancer treatment. The hydrogel's unique properties allow it to work in harmony with the biological environment, offering precision where it is needed most. We are excited by its potential to transform our thoughts about localised drug delivery," he said.

In preclinical trials on a murine model of breast cancer, the hydrogel showcased remarkable efficacy. A single injection of the hydrogel, loaded with the chemotherapy drug Doxorubicin, resulted in a 75 per cent reduction in tumour size within 18 days. Crucially, the hydrogel remained localised at the tumour site, steadily releasing the drug over time without causing detectable side effects on other organs.

This innovative delivery system enhances the drug's effectiveness while reducing the required dosage, thus minimising toxicity. Laboratory studies further demonstrated that the hydrogel improves drug uptake by cancer cells, induces cell cycle arrest, and promotes programmed cell death, thereby attacking tumours on multiple fronts.

Further studies are going on to find out the maximum amount of reduction in the size of the tumour by a single dose. Moreover, we are also looking into other types of tumours. Once all the studies are complete, will apply to take the material for clinical trial and are looking for an appropriate partner to do the same.