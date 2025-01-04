ETV Bharat / health

IIT Bombay Researchers Discover ‘Super Bacteria’ That Cleans Soil And Boosts Crop Yields

The discovery could revolutionize agriculture by reducing the dependence on chemical pesticides and improving soil health and fertility.

The researchers observed a 45-50% increase in crop yields
The researchers observed a 45-50% increase in crop yields (Freepik)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have discovered bacterial species with the remarkable ability to consume toxic pollutants in soil and transform them into nutrients that promote plant growth.

Modern agriculture and industrial activities release harmful aromatic compounds into the soil, including pesticides, herbicides, and industrial by-products from cosmetics, plastics and dyes. These pollutants not only inhibit seed germination and plant growth but also accumulate in crops, impacting human health and the environment.

Effects of bacterial mixture from the study
Image demonstrating the effects of bacterial mixture from the study (Sandesh Papade and Prof Prashant Phale)

Traditional methods to combat soil contamination (such as chemical treatments or soil removal) are expensive and often ineffective. Enter IIT Bombay’s innovative solution: natural “cleaner” bacteria.

Bacteria That Eat Pollutants And Feed Plants

The research team led by Prof. Prashant Phale from IIT Bombay’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering identified specific bacterial strains from contaminated soils and agricultural fields. These bacteria, primarily from the Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter genera, feed on harmful pollutants and break them down into non-toxic, harmless compounds.

Illustration
Graphical abstract of the process (Courtesy IIT Bombay)

“These bacteria act as natural cleaners, breaking down aromatic pollutants while simultaneously improving soil health,” says Prof. Phale.

But their benefits don’t stop there. While eliminating pollutants, the bacteria also:

Convert Insoluble Nutrients: Transform insoluble phosphorus and potassium into forms readily available to plants.

Enhance Iron Absorption: Produce substances called siderophores, which help plants absorb iron in nutrient-limited environments.

Boost Plant Growth: Generate a growth hormone called indoleacetic acid (IAA), making plants healthier and more robust.

Game-Changer For Agriculture

By using a “bacterial cocktail” combining strains from Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter, researchers observed a 45-50% increase in crop yields for staples like wheat, mung beans, spinach, and fenugreek.

“As they say, ‘unity is the best policy.’ Some strains excel at breaking down pollutants, while others are better at promoting plant growth or defending against diseases,” says Prof. Phale.

This discovery has wide implications for agriculture and sustainability:

Eco-Friendly Farming: Farmers can reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, which often harm beneficial organisms and degrade soil quality.

Improved Soil Health: The bacteria restore soil fertility by replenishing essential nutrients and cleaning up pollutants.

Higher Crop Yields: Healthier plants mean better harvests, ensuring food security and increased farmer incomes.

Moreover, this approach is especially valuable for resource-limited regions where farmers struggle with poor soil quality and limited access to chemical inputs. “We’ve essentially harnessed the power of nature to solve a man-made problem,” says Prof. Phale.

The next step? Scaling this technology and bringing it to farms worldwide. After all, the best solutions are often those that work with nature, not against it.

Read more:

  1. National Bird Day 2025: Celebrating Avian Heritage With An Exclusive Coffee Table Book On Endangered Parrots
  2. 2025 International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Trends To Watch This Year, Urban Forest Bathing To Intuitive Eating

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have discovered bacterial species with the remarkable ability to consume toxic pollutants in soil and transform them into nutrients that promote plant growth.

Modern agriculture and industrial activities release harmful aromatic compounds into the soil, including pesticides, herbicides, and industrial by-products from cosmetics, plastics and dyes. These pollutants not only inhibit seed germination and plant growth but also accumulate in crops, impacting human health and the environment.

Effects of bacterial mixture from the study
Image demonstrating the effects of bacterial mixture from the study (Sandesh Papade and Prof Prashant Phale)

Traditional methods to combat soil contamination (such as chemical treatments or soil removal) are expensive and often ineffective. Enter IIT Bombay’s innovative solution: natural “cleaner” bacteria.

Bacteria That Eat Pollutants And Feed Plants

The research team led by Prof. Prashant Phale from IIT Bombay’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering identified specific bacterial strains from contaminated soils and agricultural fields. These bacteria, primarily from the Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter genera, feed on harmful pollutants and break them down into non-toxic, harmless compounds.

Illustration
Graphical abstract of the process (Courtesy IIT Bombay)

“These bacteria act as natural cleaners, breaking down aromatic pollutants while simultaneously improving soil health,” says Prof. Phale.

But their benefits don’t stop there. While eliminating pollutants, the bacteria also:

Convert Insoluble Nutrients: Transform insoluble phosphorus and potassium into forms readily available to plants.

Enhance Iron Absorption: Produce substances called siderophores, which help plants absorb iron in nutrient-limited environments.

Boost Plant Growth: Generate a growth hormone called indoleacetic acid (IAA), making plants healthier and more robust.

Game-Changer For Agriculture

By using a “bacterial cocktail” combining strains from Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter, researchers observed a 45-50% increase in crop yields for staples like wheat, mung beans, spinach, and fenugreek.

“As they say, ‘unity is the best policy.’ Some strains excel at breaking down pollutants, while others are better at promoting plant growth or defending against diseases,” says Prof. Phale.

This discovery has wide implications for agriculture and sustainability:

Eco-Friendly Farming: Farmers can reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, which often harm beneficial organisms and degrade soil quality.

Improved Soil Health: The bacteria restore soil fertility by replenishing essential nutrients and cleaning up pollutants.

Higher Crop Yields: Healthier plants mean better harvests, ensuring food security and increased farmer incomes.

Moreover, this approach is especially valuable for resource-limited regions where farmers struggle with poor soil quality and limited access to chemical inputs. “We’ve essentially harnessed the power of nature to solve a man-made problem,” says Prof. Phale.

The next step? Scaling this technology and bringing it to farms worldwide. After all, the best solutions are often those that work with nature, not against it.

Read more:

  1. National Bird Day 2025: Celebrating Avian Heritage With An Exclusive Coffee Table Book On Endangered Parrots
  2. 2025 International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Trends To Watch This Year, Urban Forest Bathing To Intuitive Eating

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPER BACTERIAAGRICULTUREIIT BOMBAYSAVE SOILSOIL HEALTH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.