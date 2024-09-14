ETV Bharat / health

ICMR to Develop Evidence-Based Guidelines for Antibiotic Use in Respiratory Infections, Pneumonia

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

The ICMR is creating comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines for the empirical use of antibiotics in treating upper respiratory infections, fever, and community-acquired pneumonia. This initiative involves reviewing existing literature through systematic reviews and meta-analyses, evaluating evidence, using the GRADE approach, and applying the Evidence to Decision framework to develop recommendations. Researchers have been invited to Submit Expressions of interest (EoI) for this project.

The ICMR is creating comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines for the empirical use of antibiotics in treating upper respiratory infections, fever, and community-acquired pneumonia. This initiative involves reviewing existing literature through systematic reviews and meta-analyses, evaluating evidence, using the GRADE approach, and applying the Evidence to Decision framework to develop recommendations. Researchers have been invited to Submit Expressions of interest (EoI) for this project.
Representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working towards formulating the first-ever comprehensive set of evidence-based guidelines on the empirical use of antibiotics for upper respiratory infections, fever and community-acquired pneumonia.

The process of generating such evidence will entail the compilation of systematic reviews and meta-analyses from the existing literature, focusing on well-defined review questions, sources said.

The evidence derived from these systematic reviews and meta-analyses will be systematically assessed for its strength by utilising the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation) Approach, they said. In this connection, the apex health research body has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from researchers.

This grading methodology will serve to evaluate the quality of evidence, which will subsequently inform the formulation of recommendations following the application of the Evidence to Decision (EtD) framework. The PICO review questions are divided into four scopes -- when to start the empirical antibiotics, which class of antibiotics to start empirically, when to stop empirical antibiotics and when to change antibiotics.

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working towards formulating the first-ever comprehensive set of evidence-based guidelines on the empirical use of antibiotics for upper respiratory infections, fever and community-acquired pneumonia.

The process of generating such evidence will entail the compilation of systematic reviews and meta-analyses from the existing literature, focusing on well-defined review questions, sources said.

The evidence derived from these systematic reviews and meta-analyses will be systematically assessed for its strength by utilising the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation) Approach, they said. In this connection, the apex health research body has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from researchers.

This grading methodology will serve to evaluate the quality of evidence, which will subsequently inform the formulation of recommendations following the application of the Evidence to Decision (EtD) framework. The PICO review questions are divided into four scopes -- when to start the empirical antibiotics, which class of antibiotics to start empirically, when to stop empirical antibiotics and when to change antibiotics.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RESPIRATORY INFECTIONSICMR ANTIBIOTICS FEVER PNEUMONIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.