ETV Bharat / health

ICMR Launches 'Medical Innovations Patent Mitra' To Boost Healthcare Innovation And Technology Transfer

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday launched the Medical Innovations Patent Mitra initiative during the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA) here to enhance India's healthcare innovation ecosystem.

It aims to provide end-to-end guidance and handholding support to innovators for patent filings and technology transfer of medical innovations to the industry. This programme developed under the guidance of NITI Aayog and in partnership with the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

“The launch was followed by a panel discussion that brought together bureaucrats, industry leaders, investors and public health experts to explore the challenges, opportunities and strategies for enhancing patent filing and technology transfer in the context of translational research and medical innovation,” an official said.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda launched this pioneering initiative. “Medical innovation Patent Mitra is a testament to ICMR’s commitment to advancing medical innovation. With the launch of this initiative, our country is taking a significant lead towards supporting our innovators. This platform will ensure that the groundbreaking work done by our scientists and researchers is protected through patents and made available to the public through seamless technology transfer. This visionary effort propels India towards attaining the goal of Viksit Bharat,” Nadda said.

Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr Paul emphasised the significance of the Patent Mitra initiative indirectly contributing to the goals of Ayushman Bharat, ensuring that innovative technologies developed in India are reached in every corner of the country.

Stressing the need for building a self-reliant Innovation Ecosystem in the country, Dr Paul said, “India’s journey towards becoming a self-reliant nation rests on our ability to innovate within our own borders. Through Medical Innovation Patent Mitra, we are creating an environment where indigenous innovations in the biomedical field are not only encouraged, but effectively protected, paving the way for a self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem.”