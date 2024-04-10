ICMR Conducts Successful Trial of Transporting Onco-Pathological Samples by Drones

New Delhi: Achieving yet another milestone in healthcare delivery, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday successfully conducted a trial run of transporting onco-pathological samples by drones under its i-Drone initiative.

“Next milestone achieved in healthcare delivery via drone. Tissue samples transported mid-surgery from a peripheral hospital for advanced pathological testing at tertiary setting for deciding if the resected tissue is cancerous or not,” the ICMR said.

In continuation with the national mission of expanding the drone ecosystem in India, ICMR conducted a trial run of Transporting Onco-pathological Samples by drones under its i-Drone initiative. The trial run as part of a path breaking validation study has been undertaken for the first time in the country by the collaborative efforts of ICMR, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal and Dr TMA PAI Rotary Hospital, Karkala.

The inaugural trial flight carried the palpable mass sample of right iliac fossa from Dr TMA PAI Rotary Hospital to KMC in visual line of sight.

“Drones play a crucial role in agriculture, defence, disaster relief and healthcare, especially during emergency situations by enabling rapid delivery of vaccines, medications, and vital supplies to remote and inaccessible areas. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) along with Kasturba Medical College, Manipal is currently conducting a feasibility study in Manipal, Karnataka. The study aims to evaluate the potential use of aerial transportation systems (drones), to transport items such as pathology samples from secondary healthcare facilities to tertiary-level hospitals,” the health ministry stated.

Transporting samples for intraoperative decision-making in remote areas hasn’t been extensively explored or documented within the Indian context due to limited data on feasibility, utility, and cost-effectiveness. The ongoing research in Manipal aims to address this gap by documenting the procedures for quick transportation of intraoperative samples using drones.

“This innovative approach could potentially connect secondary care centers with limited resources to tertiary care facilities with advanced diagnostics, facilitating immediate access during surgical procedures. Ultimately, this initiative could streamline complex surgeries, overcoming geographical barriers and improving access to specialized care in peripheral hospitals,” the health ministry said.

During its inaugural flight, the drone efficiently transported intraoperative surgical biospecimens surgically excised (laproscopic Appendicectomy, duration: 45 minutes) from the patient from Dr TMA Pai Hospital, Karkala to Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal (Tertiary Care Hospital), covering a distance of approximately 37 kilometers in 15-20 minutes, which take around 50-60 minutes by road.

Upon arrival, the sample was promptly analysed, and the report was electronically conveyed back to the peripheral hospital. Subsequently, the surgeon proceeded with the surgery based on the received report.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR) and Director General, ICMR emphasized that ‘i-DRONE’ initiative was initially utilized during the Covid-19 pandemic by ICMR for distributing vaccines to inaccessible areas.

“Last year, we successfully conducted trials for delivering blood and blood-related products, which require low-temperature storage. Additionally, in another study, we transported medications and diagnostic samples to subzero temperature areas and challenging regions with altitudes exceeding 12,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh. In this ongoing study, our focus extends beyond delivering pathological specimens; we aim to enhance patient compliance and alleviate the burden on tertiary care hospitals,” Dr Bahl said.