Explained: What Is IBD, The Incurable Gut Problem That Has Baffled Celebrities And Science?

When standup comedian Pete Davidson speaks about living with Crohn’s disease, his candour offers a glimpse into a life shaped by chronic pain. Hollywood actress Amy Brenneman has opened up about her battle with ulcerative colitis, shedding light on the toll the condition takes on physical and emotional well-being. But they are not alone. Comedian Shannen Doherty and soccer star Darren Fletcher have also joined the ranks of public figures living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Despite their varied paths, these celebrities share a connection through a condition that can be as debilitating as it is misunderstood.
Behind their smiles and accolades lie battles with a condition that impacts millions globally. But what exactly is IBD, and how can their stories help us better understand this complex condition?
What Is IBD?
IBD or inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term for chronic disorders involving inflammation of the digestive tract. It a broad term for chronic conditions that leave your digestive tract in what can only be described as a state of perpetual disgruntlement.
Imagine your stomach and intestines staging a very loud, very messy protest for reasons you’ll never fully understand. Says Dr. Mangesh Keshavrao Borkar, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital in Kharadi, Pune, “There are two major types: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Both cause inflammation, pain, and discomfort, but they affect different parts of the digestive system.”
What Is Crohn’s Disease?
Crohn’s disease can occur anywhere in the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus. “The inflammation can spread to all layers of the bowel wall, creating a patchwork where healthy sections alternate with inflamed areas,” says Dr. Borkar. For Pete Davidson, this translates into chronic fatigue, intense stomach cramps, and a reliance on intravenous therapy to manage his symptoms.
Soccer star Darren Fletcher faced an equally gruelling battle with Crohn’s disease. Fletcher’s struggles began in 2011, impacting his performance on the field. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries to address the inflammation, he returned to competitive soccer, proving that chronic illness doesn’t have to spell the end of one’s dreams.
What Is Ulcerative Colitis?
Unlike Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis (UC) confines its damage to the colon and rectum. “UC causes inflammation and ulcers in the innermost lining of the colon,” explains Dr. Borkar. Actress Amy Brenneman, known for her roles in Hollywood films Judging Amy and Private Practice, has spoken about the difficulty of managing UC. Her story mirrors that of actress Shannen Doherty, who revealed her struggles with UC in 2020, discussing the impact it had on her work and daily life.
The symptoms of Crohn’s disease and UC often overlap: diarrhoea, abdominal pain, weight loss, fatigue, mouth ulcers and even bloody stools are common. “Left unmanaged, IBD can lead to severe complications like abscesses, fistulas, bowel obstructions, malnutrition, and anaemia,” warns Dr. Borkar. For celebrities like Brenneman and Doherty, the road to diagnosis was paved with uncertainty and misdiagnoses (an experience shared by many patients worldwide).
Risk Factors
Understanding the prevalence and risk factors of IBD has been the focus of numerous studies. A 2020 study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology found that the global incidence of IBD has been steadily increasing. Medical researchers found that more than 3 million people in the USA and Europe have IBD. The study attributes this rise to genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and lifestyle changes, including diet and stress.
“Genetics plays a major role in IBD,” says Dr. Borkar. “As many as 20% of people with Crohn’s disease have a family history of the condition. Additionally, immune system dysfunction and gut bacteria imbalances contribute to its onset.”
Living With IBD
While there is no cure for IBD, advances in treatment have improved the quality of life for many patients. According to Dr. Borkar, management strategies include:
- Medications: Anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, and immunosuppressants help reduce inflammation and control symptoms.
- Dietary Changes: Identifying and avoiding food triggers can significantly alleviate symptoms, although these vary for each individual.
- Surgery: In severe cases, surgery may be required to remove damaged sections of the digestive tract.
For athletes like Darren Fletcher, surgical intervention was necessary to return to peak performance. Meanwhile, dietary adjustments have been a game-changer for Pete Davidson, helping him better manage his symptoms alongside medication.
IBD takes a psychological toll as well. Many celebs have spoken about the challenges of maintaining normalcy while managing a chronic illness. Amy Brenneman has described her condition as a “daily negotiation,” while Shannen Doherty has advocated for greater awareness and support for people living with invisible illnesses. IBD may be a complex and lifelong condition, but as these stories show, it doesn’t have to define your identity.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
