Explained: What Is IBD, The Incurable Gut Problem That Has Baffled Celebrities And Science?

When standup comedian Pete Davidson speaks about living with Crohn’s disease, his candour offers a glimpse into a life shaped by chronic pain. Hollywood actress Amy Brenneman has opened up about her battle with ulcerative colitis, shedding light on the toll the condition takes on physical and emotional well-being. But they are not alone. Comedian Shannen Doherty and soccer star Darren Fletcher have also joined the ranks of public figures living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Despite their varied paths, these celebrities share a connection through a condition that can be as debilitating as it is misunderstood.

Behind their smiles and accolades lie battles with a condition that impacts millions globally. But what exactly is IBD, and how can their stories help us better understand this complex condition?

What Is IBD?

IBD or inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term for chronic disorders involving inflammation of the digestive tract. It a broad term for chronic conditions that leave your digestive tract in what can only be described as a state of perpetual disgruntlement.

Imagine your stomach and intestines staging a very loud, very messy protest for reasons you’ll never fully understand. Says Dr. Mangesh Keshavrao Borkar, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital in Kharadi, Pune, “There are two major types: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Both cause inflammation, pain, and discomfort, but they affect different parts of the digestive system.”

What Is Crohn’s Disease?

Crohn’s disease can occur anywhere in the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus. “The inflammation can spread to all layers of the bowel wall, creating a patchwork where healthy sections alternate with inflamed areas,” says Dr. Borkar. For Pete Davidson, this translates into chronic fatigue, intense stomach cramps, and a reliance on intravenous therapy to manage his symptoms.

Soccer star Darren Fletcher faced an equally gruelling battle with Crohn’s disease. Fletcher’s struggles began in 2011, impacting his performance on the field. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries to address the inflammation, he returned to competitive soccer, proving that chronic illness doesn’t have to spell the end of one’s dreams.

What Is Ulcerative Colitis?

Unlike Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis (UC) confines its damage to the colon and rectum. “UC causes inflammation and ulcers in the innermost lining of the colon,” explains Dr. Borkar. Actress Amy Brenneman, known for her roles in Hollywood films Judging Amy and Private Practice, has spoken about the difficulty of managing UC. Her story mirrors that of actress Shannen Doherty, who revealed her struggles with UC in 2020, discussing the impact it had on her work and daily life.