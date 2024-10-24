IASST Guwahati Inks Technology Transfer Agreement With Bharat Biotech

Guwahati: In a significant step towards advancing health solutions through biotechnology, the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), Hyderabad. The agreement focuses on technology transfer and aims to bring innovative health products, particularly probiotics, to market. These probiotics, isolated from traditional fermented foods of Northeast India, have shown promising results in addressing metabolic diseases, improving gut health and promoting healthy ageing.

The agreement, which was signed in the presence of the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Professor Abhay Karandikar, aligns with India’s broader vision of leveraging the rich biodiversity of the Northeast region to promote the bioeconomy. Professor Karandikar noted that this collaboration marks a significant milestone for IASST, as it will facilitate the commercialisation of these groundbreaking technologies. He emphasised that Bharat Biotech’s global expertise in biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and health solutions would be pivotal in translating these scientific innovations into marketable products.

Bharat Biotech, known for its excellence in developing vaccines and health solutions, will conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials to ensure that the probiotics meet regulatory standards. The trials will determine the products' efficacy in combating lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Director of IASST, Professor Ashis Mukherjee, hailed the partnership as an opportunity to convert academic research into commercially viable products, thereby contributing to India’s growing biotechnology sector.

The MoU outlines the roles of both parties, with IASST leading the research initiatives and Bharat Biotech overseeing commercialisation. A monitoring committee, consisting of representatives from all stakeholders, will be established to supervise the project and ensure timely progress. The agreement also specifies that IASST will receive royalties from the sales of products developed through this partnership.

The probiotics, rooted in traditional knowledge, are expected to offer natural health solutions while bolstering the biotechnology industry in India. The collaboration highlights the potential of harnessing indigenous knowledge for modern health innovations, positioning the Northeast as a significant contributor to the nation’s bioeconomy. Several key officials from IASST, BBIL and DST, including Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, were present at the signing. Both parties expressed optimism about the partnership, envisioning a future where these scientific breakthroughs will have a global impact on health and wellness.

