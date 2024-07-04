Hyderabad Hospital Brings Knee Realignment Treatment Sans Surgery

Hyderabad: In a rare treatment process, doctors of KIMS Sunshine Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad have successfully replaced the damaged portion of the knee of a 40-year-old man without surgery.
MD Dr AV Gurava Reddy, orthopedic and orthoscopy surgeon Dr Kushal Hipal Govankar and others shared their innovative treatment procedure at a press conference organised at the hospital.
Knee pain can be caused by injuries, arthritis and other problems. Among youths, a major reason behind knee pain is damage to cartilage. Infact, cartilage injuries can lead to joint pain, stiffness and inflammation.
For such patients, APCL Joint Resurfacing Technology is now available with specific implants for the treatment of focal osteochondral defects and osteoarthritis lesions, doctors of KIMS Hospital said.
According to doctors, this does not require any joint replacement surgery for the patient's recovery. Instead, the damaged knee surface is brought into focus by data processing through MRI while a virtual 3D model is made to identify the injury. Next, the damaged tissue is removed with AP sealer devices and an implant is placed in that part.
KIMS Sunshine Hospital CEO Sudhakar Jadhav and others were present at the press meet.
The hospital's Centre for Bone and Joint Surgery provides orthopedic care with latest technology in both surgical and non surgical treatments. It provides a host of orthopedic services including treatment of fractures, arthroscopic surgery, total joint replacements, treatment of back and hip disorders, treatment of hand and foot disorders and sports medicine.
