Hyderabad Hospital Brings Knee Realignment Treatment Sans Surgery

Hyderabad: In a rare treatment process, doctors of KIMS Sunshine Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad have successfully replaced the damaged portion of the knee of a 40-year-old man without surgery.

MD Dr AV Gurava Reddy, orthopedic and orthoscopy surgeon Dr Kushal Hipal Govankar and others shared their innovative treatment procedure at a press conference organised at the hospital.

Knee pain can be caused by injuries, arthritis and other problems. Among youths, a major reason behind knee pain is damage to cartilage. Infact, cartilage injuries can lead to joint pain, stiffness and inflammation.

For such patients, APCL Joint Resurfacing Technology is now available with specific implants for the treatment of focal osteochondral defects and osteoarthritis lesions, doctors of KIMS Hospital said.