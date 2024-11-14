ETV Bharat / health

Hyderabad Doctors Perform Rare Kidney Surgery On Infant With Made In India Robot

Child And His Family Posing With Doctors During Discharge From Hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Preeti Urology Kidney Hospital have conducted a rare kidney surgery on an infant using a Made In India robotic machine.

The surgery was performed on a one-year-old boy who was born with a kidney disorder, which deteriorated his health, prompting them to decide on the procedure as a priority, they said.

“Bharat, the son of Rajendranagar residents Govind and Uma, was born with bilateral kidney swelling, a condition that could lead to severe impact on kidney function if left untreated. His condition has lately deteriorated due to a serious urinary infection,” said Dr V Chandra Mohan, the Chief Consultant Urologist and Robotic Surgeon at the hospital, while giving details of the complex surgery.

“Given the gravity of the situation, the hospital's medical staff opted to proceed with a cutting-edge robotic-assisted operation on priority. The surgery was performed on both sides of the kidney simultaneously using indigenously developed advanced SSI mantra,” he said.