ETV Bharat / health

Happy Hug Day 2025: A Pre-Bedtime Hug As The Ultimate Sleeping Aid, And Other Surprising Benefits Of Jaadu Ki Jhappi

Munnabhai MBBS wasn't kidding when he called hugging "Jaadu Ki Jhappi" in the Rajkumar Hirani movie. You might think hugs are just pleasant social interactions, but science says otherwise. They’re like little wellness potions, except without any weird side effects.

Hug Day is celebrated every year on February 12 as part of Valentine's Week. It is essentially a delightful excuse to wrap your arms around someone and not get strange looks for it. No one knows exactly who decided we needed an official day for hugs, but whoever they were, they understood the universal appeal of a good squeeze.

So, let’s break it down why you should be hugging more.

1. Hugs Release The Happy Hormone

When you hug someone, your brain does a little victory dance and releases oxytocin, also known as the cuddle hormone. Oxytocin is responsible for bonding, trust, and all things warm and fuzzy. It’s the same hormone released when a mother holds her newborn. So, yes, a simple hug can actually make you feel safe, connected, and just plain good.

2. A Hug A Day Keeps The Stress Away

Hugs reduce cortisol, the stress hormone that makes you feel like you’re in a constant state of “I need a vacation.” Lower cortisol levels mean better mood, reduced anxiety, and even improved digestion (because stress and gut health are best friends). So, next time you’re about to rage over an annoying email, pause, hug someone, and then decide if it’s really worth the drama.

Hugs cost absolutely nothing and still help regulate your emotions (Freepik)

3. Hugging Is Basically Free Therapy

Therapy is fantastic, but it’s also expensive. Hugs cost absolutely nothing and still help regulate your emotions. Studies show that people who receive more hugs are better at coping with conflict and emotional distress. So, the next time you feel overwhelmed, consider a good old-fashioned embrace instead of doom-scrolling Twitter.