Happy Hug Day 2025: A Pre-Bedtime Hug As The Ultimate Sleeping Aid, And Other Surprising Benefits Of Jaadu Ki Jhappi

As we celebrate Hug Day on February 12, it’s time to fully appreciate the underrated magic of a warm embrace.

Happy Hug Day 2025
Happy Hug Day 2025 (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 4:51 PM IST

Munnabhai MBBS wasn't kidding when he called hugging "Jaadu Ki Jhappi" in the Rajkumar Hirani movie. You might think hugs are just pleasant social interactions, but science says otherwise. They’re like little wellness potions, except without any weird side effects.

Hug Day is celebrated every year on February 12 as part of Valentine's Week. It is essentially a delightful excuse to wrap your arms around someone and not get strange looks for it. No one knows exactly who decided we needed an official day for hugs, but whoever they were, they understood the universal appeal of a good squeeze.

So, let’s break it down why you should be hugging more.

1. Hugs Release The Happy Hormone

When you hug someone, your brain does a little victory dance and releases oxytocin, also known as the cuddle hormone. Oxytocin is responsible for bonding, trust, and all things warm and fuzzy. It’s the same hormone released when a mother holds her newborn. So, yes, a simple hug can actually make you feel safe, connected, and just plain good.

2. A Hug A Day Keeps The Stress Away

Hugs reduce cortisol, the stress hormone that makes you feel like you’re in a constant state of “I need a vacation.” Lower cortisol levels mean better mood, reduced anxiety, and even improved digestion (because stress and gut health are best friends). So, next time you’re about to rage over an annoying email, pause, hug someone, and then decide if it’s really worth the drama.

Mother and baby hugging
Hugs cost absolutely nothing and still help regulate your emotions (Freepik)

3. Hugging Is Basically Free Therapy

Therapy is fantastic, but it’s also expensive. Hugs cost absolutely nothing and still help regulate your emotions. Studies show that people who receive more hugs are better at coping with conflict and emotional distress. So, the next time you feel overwhelmed, consider a good old-fashioned embrace instead of doom-scrolling Twitter.

4. Hugs Can Help Your Heart

Hugs don’t just warm your soul, they also help your heart. Research suggests that frequent hugging lowers blood pressure and heart rate, reducing the risk of heart disease. A 20-second hug with a loved one can do wonders for your cardiovascular system. Who knew the key to heart health was a good squeeze?

Hug a willing pet and you both will be happier for it
Hug a willing pet and you both will be happier for it (Freepik)

5. Hugs Boost Your Immune System

Ever wondered why grandmothers insist on hugging so much? It turns out they’re onto something. Hugs can actually strengthen your immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells. These little warriors help fight infections, so a daily hug might just keep the doctor away (right alongside those apples).

6. The Ultimate Sleep Aid

If counting sheep isn’t working for you, try hugging your partner, pet, or even a pillow before bed. Hugging increases serotonin levels, which not only makes you feel relaxed but also promotes better sleep. So, if you’re battling insomnia, maybe what you really need is a warm embrace (or two).

Couple hugging
Frequent hugging reduces the risk of a heart attack (Freepik)

7. Hugging Strengthens Relationships

A well-timed hug can say a lot without saying anything. It can offer comfort, deepen bonds, and make social interactions feel less like a robotic exchange of pleasantries. Hugging also increases empathy and understanding, because nothing quite breaks the ice like a genuine embrace.

8. It Feels Nice

Science aside, let’s be real: hugs just feel good. Whether it’s a bear hug from a friend, a comforting squeeze from a parent, or even a quick hug from your dog (yes, dogs hug in their own way), physical touch has an undeniable power to lift your spirits.

Hug your dog today
Hug your dog today (Freepik)

Hugging is one of those simple joys of life that costs nothing, requires no training, and has zero negative side effects (unless you count occasional awkwardness). So, whether you’re celebrating Hug Day with your partner, friends, family or a willing pet, embrace the wellness benefits.

