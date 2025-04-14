Workplace Stress: Is Your Job Or Colleagues Making You Sick? It Is More Than Just A Bad Day At Work

We all go through bad days at work–meeting deadline, nonstop meetings, or a boss who seems to live on pressure, or has no answer to your queries. While we may think it was a bad day at office, this stress can become chronic condition and can lead to more than just a low mood. According a research done by National Library of Medicine, work-related stress can lead to chronic health conditions. The similar study also notes that toxic coworkers effect an individual's mental health. According to health professionals, persistent workplace stress can have serious implantations for both mental and physical health.

Additionally, when you work with people who are equally toxic is like you walk in the office with a cup of coffee and a hopeful mindset–until they speak, and have done something that has not only chilled your coffee but also sucked your energy with what you walked in. May be it's the passive-aggressive emails, constant, interruptions, or that unmistakable eye-roll during meetings, or just crossing the boundaries and breaking protocols. Whatever the trigger may be, one this is clear: your co-worker is stressing you out.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

"It's not normal to feel sad and low after you end your day at work. It's your body's way of telling you that something is wrong. If the stress becomes regular phenomenon at workplace then it will impact overall health and sometimes, they can be very severe," says Dr Amit Gawande, a pulmonologist in Mumbai. Some of the first signs, Dr Gawande points out that an individual gets to experience are insomnia anxiety, high blood pressure, and heart disease. "Your job could silently be affecting your wellbeing," warns Dr Gawande. "Stress in small amount is normal and can even be helpful but when workplace stress becomes continuous, it activates the body's stress response system and then we see the damage happening to mind and body," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma.

What is Workplace Stress?

Usually, workplace stress arises when job demands and puts you under pressure that you are not capable of meeting. This can be because of many reasons: abilities, resources, or needs. While this is one cause, another reason of workplace stress is difficult colleagues, toxic team dynamics, and poor communication that can turn your dream job into a daily emotional drain.

Clinical Psychologist Sharma says interpersonal stress at work is common and exhausting type of stress. "It impacts productivity apart from sleep, mood and long term physical health issues," says Sharma.

Dr Sumegha Soni, Consultant Psychiatrist from Mumbai points out a few reasons for workplace stress that can have long-term consequences on your physical health.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Excessive workloads and strict deadlines

No autonomy over your work and no clear expectations either

Job insecurity and poor organisational culture

Workplace harassments or bullying by your colleague

"These factors can lead to fight or flight response of the body. Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline get activated which start troubling your daily life," says Dr Soni.

When Stress Becomes Overwhelming

Dr Aamir Hussain, a consultant physician in Jaipur says stress is not common cause of many underlying health issues, especially gut issues. "We are seeing young professionals with high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, migraines, digestive issues, and even gut health issues, which are directly linked to stress and poor lifestyle," says Dr Hussain.

Physical Health Issues Caused By Stress

Heart Disease: Chronic stress raises blood pressure which is directly linked to heart issues as it disrupts cholesterol levels, increase in inflammation, which strains the heart.

Gastrointestinal Problems: Acid reflux, IBS, and Ulcers are common among people with high stress and it can aggravate the existing issue.

Sleep Disorders: Many people with stress will struggle falling or staying asleep. This is a classic symptom of overactive stress response.

Weakened Immunity: Constant stress damages immune function, which makes an individual more prone to infections and other chronic ailments.

Weight Gain or Loss: Appetite regulation is linked to stress. Two things can happen when you are in stress–either you binge eat or you don't eat. An individual gains weight in the former case and loses in the latter.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Mental Health Issues That A Stressful Job Can Cause:

Most of us think we are burned out and it's not only because of the work pressure but the main reason is stress. Burnout is explained as a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion which is caused by prolonged stress. According to the World Health Organization, WHO, burnout is classified as occupational phenomenon.

Common Mental Health Impacts:

Anxiety: Constant worry, nervousness, or panic attacks

Constant worry, nervousness, or panic attacks Depression: Low mood, hopelessness, and fatigue

Low mood, hopelessness, and fatigue Irritability or Mood Swings

Cognitive Issues: Difficulty in concentrating, forgetfulness, and indecision

"Work related issues are not rare. We have patients who come with anxiety and depression and the major reason for these us burnout and work related stress," says Clinical Psychologist Sharma. "Many people ignore these symptoms not knowing that these will only aggravate at a later stage."

Signs Your Job Is Affecting Your health

Here are some signs that work-related stress might be damaging your health:

Frequent headaches or stomach issues

Constant fatigue or trouble sleeping

Changes in appetite or weight

Feeling emotionally drained or cynical

Not feeling like going to work, even on weekends

Feeling helpless or stuck

"If you are feeling some of these signs in you, it's time to take professional advise or at least take note of these signs and take action," says Sharma.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Expert Recommended Strategies

Set Boundaries:

To start with, turn off your work notifications after working hours. Learn to say not to the tasks you can't handle. Saying no is better than not delivering. This will also help you in recovery.

Take Microbreaks

Small breaks in between the day are necessary. Reset yourself when youa re on break. Every 5 minutes stretch or walk. This will help divert your mind.

Practice Mindfulness

Meditation, deep breathing, and yoga are scientifically proven to reduce cortisol levels, which are primarily are the stress hormones. Additionally, hitting the gym is also a good idea. Exercise releases endorphins, which are the body's natural stress-busters. Aim for at least 30 minutes of workout every day.

Seek Help:

Most importantly, if you are struggling with anything that is bothering you, speak to someone you trust. "There's no shame in seeing a therapist or counsellor. It's like how you would go to a doctor for any physical ailment, you need a professional to help you with your mental health issues," says Clinical Psychologist Sharma.

Talk to Your Employer

Open conversation about over work, expectations, or toxic dynamics can lead to healthy changes. Many organisations now have employee wellness programs or in-house counsellors. However, if after repeated conversations, there are no changes, it is smart to move out of that workspace.

"Work will always have pressure of one or the other things. But when stress stops being a motivator and becomes health issue, you need to thing of changing something. Your body, mind, and future self depends on your happiness," says Dr Soni.