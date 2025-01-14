Women's Healthy Weight Day: Here's How You Can Lose Those Extra Kilos Safely

Every woman is unique in her own way. Yet, women are judged for their body type, their appearance and what not. However, when it comes to unhealthy weight, its not about being judged but also about staying healthy and the need to reduce those extra pounds. A healthy weight is the natural body weight in relation to height. Being healthy is defined by physical, mental, and social well-being, which means getting the right amount of nutrition, exercise, mental stability, and sleep. Many women may feel insecure about their weight due to societal pressures and unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by modern culture and society. It is high time that we must stop counting calories and just work our health the healthy way.

Why Women's Healthy Weight Day is celebrated

Every year, Women's Healthy Weight Day is observed on Thursday of the third week of January. This year it's being celebrated on January 16. The day aims at spreading awareness around the concept of healthy weight and steps to achieve the ideal weight.

Though Women’s Healthy Weight Day is now an international affair, it originated in the United States, where weight loss and gain has a particular focus at the beginning of the calendar year. This day was founded by Author Francie Berg through an organisation called the Healthy Weight Network, that focuses on the fact that losing weight can be a risky behavior.

In her book, Women Afraid to Eat: Breaking Free in Today’s Weight-Obsessed World (1999), Frances Berg offers an alternative to America’s growing obsession with being thin and waif-like. Calling out issues like size prejudice, eating disorders, dysfunctional eating and obesity, the book offers a foundation upon which Women’s Healthy Weight Day can be celebrated in an informed and educated way. It's a day of body positivity for women, celebrating and accepting all body appearances since everyone is a different size and shape and has a different set of genetics.

What is healthy weight

A healthy weight is a weight that is appropriate for your body type in terms of height, size, and other factors. Being healthy for your weight entails following a nutritious diet, getting enough exercise, getting enough sleep, and managing your stress. Physical, mental, and social well-being are defined as health that corresponds to nutrition, exercise, mental stability, sleep, and being injury-free.

Furthermore, weight can be affected by various factors, such as whether you are a mother or an athlete or whether you have a pre-existing medical condition.

Maintaining a healthy weight is one of the best ways you can look after your health. Being overweight or underweight can put you at greater risk of certain conditions.

"Being overweight can put you at risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and certain types of cancer," says Dr. Aamir Hussain, consultant physician. On the other hand, being underweight can make your immune system weak and damage your bones, making them more fragile. "You also might find that you’re not getting all the nutrients you need, and some women experience fertility problems," says the doctor.

Tips to maintain health weight

Several factors can affect your weight, including your genes, age, gender, sleep, lifestyle, family habits, culture,, and even where you live and work. In many cases, some of these factors can even be difficult to manage. Despite healthy and nutritious eating patters and regular exercise, it can be hard to maintain a healthy weight. "Staying active and eating healthy food can help maintain a healthy weight. It will also make you feel energetic and reduce the risk of other health issues due to increased weight," says Dietician Shweta Saha. She further adds that women and men must exercise for at least 150 minutes per week along with healthy food.

Quick tips to reduce and maintain weight safely and sustainably

Adopt a balanced diet: Include plenty of fruits and vegetables,, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet to nourish your body. It is also important to pay attention to the portion size you consume during each meal. "Eating mindfuly is the key while listening to your body's cues when it's full," says Saha.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can keep your appetite in control. Drinking enough water can make you feel fuller and reduce the craving for snacking and also support metabolism.

Stay active: A desired physical activity is 150 minutes in a week. You can choose moderate aerobic activity or 25 minutes of vigorous activity each week. "Consult with your healthcare provider for the acceptable amount of workout as per your need," says Dr. Hussain.

Include strength training exercise at least twice a week to burn more calories and build muscle mass.

Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can hamper body's hunger hormones. This can lead to increased appetite and potential weight gain. Get at least 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support weight loss.

Manage stress: Stress can impact many things in the body. When it comes to body weight, high stress can lead to emotional eating and and choosing unhealthy and tempting foods. To manage stress, use mindful practices like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercising.

The key to successful weight loss is patience and consistency. Gradual and sustainable changes will lead you to a long-lasting results than quick fixes.