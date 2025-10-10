ETV Bharat / health

The World Is Smoking Less, But Vaping More, WHO Warns Of A New Generation Hooked On Nicotine

The world is lighting up less, but the tobacco epidemic is far from extinguished. According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) global report, the number of tobacco users has fallen from 1.38 billion in 2000 to 1.2 billion in 2024. This represents a decline of 120 million users, approximately 27%, in just over a decade.

Yet, behind these numbers lies data that states – one in five adults globally still uses tobacco – contributing to millions of preventable deaths every year. This means, even if the cigarette use is reduced, a new nicotine crisis is taking shape – e-cigarettes, a sleek device with fruity flavour and digital marketing.

Vape Generation

This is the first time that WHO has released global estimates on e-cigarette use. The number suggests more than 100 million people worldwide are now vaping, which includes 86 million adults and at least 15 million adolescents aged 13 to 15.

Earlier, e-cigarettes were marketed as a 'safer alternative' to smoking; however, health experts warn that they have instead become a gateway to nicotine addiction for the young. Unfortunately, the numbers reveal that teenagers are nine times more likely to vape than adults in the same countries.