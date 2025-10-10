The World Is Smoking Less, But Vaping More, WHO Warns Of A New Generation Hooked On Nicotine
Despite drop in traditional tobacco use globally, a new WHO report reveals a rise in e-cigarette users, especially among adolescents
Published : October 10, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST
The world is lighting up less, but the tobacco epidemic is far from extinguished. According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) global report, the number of tobacco users has fallen from 1.38 billion in 2000 to 1.2 billion in 2024. This represents a decline of 120 million users, approximately 27%, in just over a decade.
Yet, behind these numbers lies data that states – one in five adults globally still uses tobacco – contributing to millions of preventable deaths every year. This means, even if the cigarette use is reduced, a new nicotine crisis is taking shape – e-cigarettes, a sleek device with fruity flavour and digital marketing.
Vape Generation
This is the first time that WHO has released global estimates on e-cigarette use. The number suggests more than 100 million people worldwide are now vaping, which includes 86 million adults and at least 15 million adolescents aged 13 to 15.
Earlier, e-cigarettes were marketed as a 'safer alternative' to smoking; however, health experts warn that they have instead become a gateway to nicotine addiction for the young. Unfortunately, the numbers reveal that teenagers are nine times more likely to vape than adults in the same countries.
"The tobacco industry is introducing an incessant chain of new products and technologies for its aim to market tobacco addiction with not just cigarettes but also e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products, among others, which all harm people’s health, and more worryingly the health of new generations, youth and adolescents," the WHO report noted.
The latest WHO data shows a steady global decline in tobacco users, dropping from 1.379 billion in 2000 to 1.202 billion in 2024, and projected to reach 1.196 billion by 2025. But the progress isn't uniform across regions or genders. Women, WHO reports, achieved the global 30% reduction target for tobacco use in 2020. Men, on the other hand, won't reach the same target until 2031, the WHO predicts.
E-Cigarette Explosion Among Youth
The most alarming revelation of the report is the explosive uptake of e-cigarettes among teenagers. Based on global data, 7.2% of adolescents aged 13-15 are currently using e-cigarettes, which includes 8.6% of boys and 5.7% of girls, making it 14.7 million young users worldwide. This suggests that e-cigarettes have entered nearly every market, from developed nations to developing countries. The companies target young people with designs, flavours, and an illusion of harmlessness.
"The new mantra for the tobacco industry is smoke-free doesn't mean nicotine-free," reads the WHO report. It further reads that by diversifying into e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches, the industry is rebranding itself as a tech-driven wellness sector. However, WHO argues this is just a repackaged form of addiction. "These new products are not harmless. They expose users to toxic chemicals and can harm developing brains and lungs, especially among adolescents.”
Additionally, public health advocates are also warning about regulatory loopholes, as in many countries, e-cigarettes aren't covered under tobacco control laws. This allows companies to stay free from advertising bans, sponsor events, and social media influencers, who target the youth.
Read More:
- World No Tobacco Day: How the Tobacco Industry is Targeting the Next Generation and Getting Them Hooked
- Medical Experts Flag Various Issues Due to Vaping And E-Cigarettes, Ranging From Shortness of Breath To Heart Attack
- Trend Of Nicotine Pouches, Marketed To Teens As 'Safer' Alternative To Smoking, Is Actually A New Addiction In Disguise