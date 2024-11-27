Expert Tips To Take Care Of Newborn Babies Effectively

Feeling overwhelmed and stressed by the responsibilities of a new baby? Caring for a newborn can sometimes be too demanding. While pregnancy and giving birth are two unique experiences filled with joy and enthusiasm, parenting may not be easier as it seems. Parents may experience tons of new challenges every single day, especially when it comes to taking care of their newborn baby. Newborn babies are delicate and need utmost care for their overall development. Navigating through these challenges and responsibilities as a parent can feel overwhelming and stressful. The initial few months of the birth are crucial for the baby’s health. Not taking proper care of the baby can negatively affect their wellbeing leading to a range of health complications and issues that can become problematic. This is why it becomes essential for parents to be informed and educated by being attentive while taking care of the baby. Dr. Sanjay Wazir, Medical Director (NCR), Neonatology and Pediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals in Gurugram shares step-by-step guide with ETV Bharat Health for new parents who are often seen struggling with new challenges of parenting.

Bathing:

When you are bathing your children, make sure you watch the temperature of the water. Use warm water and always patch-test it before bathing them. Be gentle and avoid using any type of harsh soap or products on their delicate skin.

Be attentive about their feeding time:

Newborn babies need to be fed more frequently than you may think. They need to be breastfed almost every 2 to 3 hours. Parents need to be extremely attentive to their baby’s feeding pattern. Look for significant signs that may indicate that they are hungry. This can include signs like crying or sucking their fingers. Make sure they are fed well as it is crucial for their growth and development.

Diaper changes:

One of the major mistakes most parents do is use one diaper for a longer duration. Not changing your baby’s diaper can cause more harm to their skin than you may think. They can develop diaper rashes and allergies if proper hygiene is not maintained. Make sure you pat them dry and keep that area clean to prevent any type of allergic reaction.

Watch out for signs of illnesses:

As the little ones are unable to express their feeling, it becomes quite tricky for parents, especially, the new parents to understand if there's something wrong with them. Parents should stay alert and actively look for signs of illnesses. This can include signs like being moody or cranky, continuous crying, sleeping longer than usual, episodes of vomiting, or refusing to eat anything. If you notice anything that is concerning then immediately consult your doctor for expert guidance.

Temperature regulation:

Newborns are often seen struggling to maintain their body temperature. So, ensure that you keep the room temperature at normal. Keep checking them frequently to ensure that they are not feeling too hot or too cold. Dress them in comfortable fabrics like cotton that does not prick or irritate their skin.