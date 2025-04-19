ETV Bharat / health

Your Practical Guide To Prevent Lungs Issues During Heatwave

As India battles record-breaking temperatures, the soaring heat is more than just a discomfort — it’s a serious health hazard. While we may be concerned about hydration, skin and other health issues, excessive heat can also cause discomfort for your lungs. With rising air pollution, humidity, and extreme temperatures, respiratory issues are on the rise. This is causing a significant threat to people of all ages, particularly those with pre-existing conditions like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other pulmonary disorders. Dr Y. Soma Sai Kiran, Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad says heat exacerbates air pollution which contributes to ground-level ozone pollution, commonly known as smog. "This pollutant is formed when emission from vehicles and factories react with sunlight and causes several health issues," explains Dr Kiran. These Ozone can cause:

Irritation and inflammation of the airways

Immediate breathing difficulties

Long-term respiratory issues

Increased risk of premature death

Who All are At Risk?

There are certain vulnerable groups those have higher chances of getting affected by the heatwave (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Dr Kiran says there are certain vulnerable groups those have higher chances of getting affected by the heatwave, especially with lung health.

Children and the elderly

Pregnant women

People with asthma, COPD, or heart conditions

Outdoor workers and athletes

"Even those living in rural or less polluted areas are not immune, as pollution can travel long distances due to wind patterns," warns the Pulmonologist.

How Heat Impacts Respiratory Conditions

High temperatures can worsen existing respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD as heat increases ground-level ozone, a major air pollutant that irritates the lungs. Additionally, hot weather comes with higher levels of allergens like pollen and dust and the dehydration in heat can dry out airways, making breathing more difficult.

Asthma and COPD

High temperatures and humidity can trigger asthma and COPD flare-ups by:

Causing airway inflammation

Increasing fatigue

Worsening breathing difficulties

Symptoms to Watch For