Your Practical Guide To Prevent Lungs Issues During Heatwave

As India battles record-breaking temperatures, the soaring heat is more than just a discomfort — it’s a serious health hazard. While we may be concerned about hydration, skin and other health issues, excessive heat can also cause discomfort for your lungs. With rising air pollution, humidity, and extreme temperatures, respiratory issues are on the rise. This is causing a significant threat to people of all ages, particularly those with pre-existing conditions like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other pulmonary disorders. Dr Y. Soma Sai Kiran, Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad says heat exacerbates air pollution which contributes to ground-level ozone pollution, commonly known as smog. "This pollutant is formed when emission from vehicles and factories react with sunlight and causes several health issues," explains Dr Kiran. These Ozone can cause:
- Irritation and inflammation of the airways
- Immediate breathing difficulties
- Long-term respiratory issues
- Increased risk of premature death
Who All are At Risk?
Dr Kiran says there are certain vulnerable groups those have higher chances of getting affected by the heatwave, especially with lung health.
- Children and the elderly
- Pregnant women
- People with asthma, COPD, or heart conditions
- Outdoor workers and athletes
"Even those living in rural or less polluted areas are not immune, as pollution can travel long distances due to wind patterns," warns the Pulmonologist.
How Heat Impacts Respiratory Conditions
High temperatures can worsen existing respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD as heat increases ground-level ozone, a major air pollutant that irritates the lungs. Additionally, hot weather comes with higher levels of allergens like pollen and dust and the dehydration in heat can dry out airways, making breathing more difficult.
Asthma and COPD
- High temperatures and humidity can trigger asthma and COPD flare-ups by:
- Causing airway inflammation
- Increasing fatigue
- Worsening breathing difficulties
Symptoms to Watch For
- Shortness of breath
- Persistent cough
- Wheezing
- Chest tightness
- Dizziness and headaches
"Humidity also encourages the growth of allergens like mold and dust mites, further worsening conditions for those with allergies or respiratory illnesses," says Dr Kiran.
How High Humidity is related to Lung Discomfort
Dr Kiran says hot and humid air is heavier and harder to breathe. One might notice:
- Skin feels sticky even when inactive
- Poor sleep quality
- Increased coughing and irritation
"If you spot signs like condensation on windows or musty odours indoors, it may be time to assess your indoor air quality," advises the doctor.
How Temperature Extremes Affect the Lungs
- Both cold and hot weather can cause added stress on the lungs:
- Cold air constricts airways and dries out the respiratory tract
- Hot, humid air increases metabolic demands and can intensify symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema
"People with chronic lung conditions often struggle to adapt to temperature extremes, putting them at risk of serious complications," says Dr Kiran.
Tips to Safeguard Your Lungs This Summer
Here are some expert tips to follow to safeguard your lungs during harsh summer days.
At Home
- Stay indoors during peak heat hours (11 AM to 3 PM)
- Use air conditioning or visit a public, air-conditioned space
- Keep windows closed and curtains drawn
- Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the day
Personal Care
- Stay hydrated — drink plenty of water
- Wear light, loose-fitting clothing
- Avoid strenuous activities and over-exercising
- Take cool showers and use protective gear when outdoors
Tips to Manage Your Health
For those with underlying conditions here are some of the handy tips by Dr Kiran that you can be useful to protect yourself and your lungs from heatwave.
- Carry medications if you have a chronic lung condition
- Monitor air quality and follow health advisories
- Quit smoking and limit alcohol intake
- Eat foods rich in water content like watermelon, cucumber, and citrus fruits
Special Considerations for Asthma and COPD Patients
Signs to Notice and Take Immediate Action
- Increased coughing and mucus
- More frequent use of rescue inhalers
- Shortness of breath even at rest
"If symptoms worsen, follow your asthma or COPD action plan. If unsure, consult your doctor or visit an emergency facility," suggests Dr Kiran.
Extreme heat isn't just a discomfort — it’s a real threat to respiratory health. This summer, pay close attention to how your body reacts, stay informed, and take proactive steps to protect your lungs.
"If you or a loved one is experiencing breathing difficulties, don’t delay in seeking medical advice from a certified pulmonologist," advises the doctor.
