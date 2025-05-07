Children's Mental Health Awareness Day: Post-Exam Panic Is Real, A Smart Guide To Keep You Sane While You Wait

All of us have gone through the days of exam stress and then waiting for them to get over. As soon as we are relieved from everyday studies, there's another stress lurking around – the results. It means that the relief is very short-lived, and almost immediately after getting out of the examination hall, anxiety about the result sets in. "Did I get that answer right?" "What if I misunderstood the question?" "What if my performance wasn’t good enough?” This is post-exam panic, more common than most care to admit, and this can have a significant impact on mental well-being. "While the days between the last exam and result may be full of uncertainty, it doesn't have to be overwhelming," says Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group of Schools. She suggests a few practical tips to manage this phase calmly and constructively.

Acknowledge What you Can and Cannot Control

The first thing is to accept that your task is finished. Once the exam is over, the outcome is no longer in your hands. So worrying about it will not change anything. It's normal to revisit certain questions or doubt your performance, but continuously thinking about the result and what questions you answer wrong, is only going to add stress. It's better to know about things that are out of your control and leave it to the time to come. This is the first step to easing anxiety.

Invest Your Energy into Purposeful Activities

An idle mind is the devil's workshop. This is not just a saying, but true. As much time as you get without doing any activity, you will continue to think about your exam and result. An idle mind and an overstimulated mind are not a good combination. The uncertainty leads to overthinking, especially when you are free. Keep your mind occupied by doing activities that you like. Here are a few constructive things you can do:

Enroll in a short online course, especially in a subject that interests you.

Start a creative project – write, paint, do photography, or simply hone your cooking skills

Volunteer for a cause with an organisation. This will give you a different perspective.

Redirecting your energy toward gaining new experiences can help reduce anxiety and give you a sense of achievement.

Avoid Post-Exam Discussions

Most of us know how it is to come out of the exam hall and discuss questions with our classmates. Usually, it is considered helpful, but this can also fuel anxiety. Comparing answers, debating over interpretations, and attempting to predict marks can lead to confusion and self-doubt. If you feel that these discussions are increasing your stress levels, it is completely right to set boundaries and politely withdraw from group chats or from being part of the conversation.

Maintain a Healthy Daily Routine

Exams can disrupt regular schedules, and post-exam downtime often becomes a period of irregular sleep, poor diet, and inactivity. However, sticking to a balanced routine is crucial for emotional well-being. Practices like getting adequate rest, drinking enough water, eating well, and engaging in light exercise or outdoor activities can help improve your mental state.

Seek Perspective Through Meaningful Conversations

Talking about your concerns is always a good idea. However, you must share your apprehensions with someone who can help you with a balanced perspective. Reach out to your family members, mentors, or friends who are wise enough to help you reduce your worries. At times, expressing your concerns brings clarity and knowing different perspectives helps see things differently. This can reduce the intensity of your concerns.

Plan, Regardless of the Outcome

The time after exams can be used productively to plan your next steps, irrespective of the results. Researching future academic opportunities, preparing for internships, or identifying skill-building activities can help you stay engaged as well as reinforce a forward-looking mindset.