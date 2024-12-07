Complete Guide To Get Rid Of Dandruff In Children

Teens and adults frequently get dandruff. Caring for your child’s scalp can be challenging, especially when dealing with dandruff. Dandruff is a common condition that causes flakes and itching, but with the right approach, it can be managed effectively. Here are some tips to help you keep your child’s scalp healthy and free of dandruff. "When your child hits adolescence, the oil glands become more active, increasing the likelihood of dandruff. In many cases, dandruff first appears during adolescence," says Prasanna Vasanadu, parent educator and founder of Tikitoro. "By maintaining a proper hair care routine, you can help your child manage dandruff effectively and keep their scalp healthy," she adds and shares some myths about dandruff and also shares tips to follow.

Myths about dandruff

Only Dirty Scalps Get Dandruff: The truth is that dandruff is not just caused by poor hygiene. Even a clean scalp can have dandruff because of fungal growth.

Dandruff Spreads from person to person: Dandruff does not spread from person to person, as the fungus is not transmitted that way, unlike other infections.

Dandruff Is Permanent: Dandruff can be controlled and even eradicated with the correct care and attention.

"If you have dandruff, you should wash your hair daily. Managing dandruff requires regular washing with the right shampoo. But daily washing is not necessary, as it leads to stripping off natural oil which leads to scalp dryness and flakes, sometimes even aggravating dandruff," says Vasanadu.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Facts About Dandruff:

During puberty, dandruff is common. Teenagers are especially prone to dandruff because hormonal changes during puberty that boost sebum production.

Although stress doesn't directly cause dandruff, it can make symptoms worse by impairing immunity and causing the body to produce more oil. Managing stress helps lessen flare-ups.

Dandruff may result from a diet low in zinc, B vitamins, and good fats. Eating foods high in nutrients can help maintain the health of your scalp.

Though anti dandruff shampoos work best with chemicals like Zinc pyrithione, Ketoconazole etc., look for the dosage of these chemicals on the kids and teens, as these when used at higher amounts over a prolonged period can cause harm.

"Also check for products with naturally derived actives such as Black Pepper, Inga Alba & Neem," she suggests.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Tips to get rid of dandruff in teens

Use a gentle kid friendly shampoo

Opt for a mild shampoo specially formulated for children. These shampoos are less likely to irritate their sensitive scalp. Look for anti-dandruff variants with natural ingredients like tea tree oil or aloe vera.

Wash regularly but not excessively

Washing your child’s hair 2–3 times a week is usually enough. Overwashing can strip the scalp of natural oils, leading to dryness, while too little washing can allow dandruff to build up.

Massage the scalp while shampooing

Gently massage the shampoo into the scalp for a few minutes to help loosen and remove dandruff flakes. Avoid scrubbing too hard, as this can irritate the skin.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Keep their scalp hydrated

Dryness is a leading cause of dandruff. Use a lightweight, child-friendly conditioner or a few drops of coconut oil to keep the scalp moisturised.

Avoid sharing hair accessories

Sharing combs, brushes, or hats can spread scalp conditions, including dandruff. Encourage your child to use their own hair accessories to minimize the risk.

Check for underlying causes

If dandruff persists despite regular care, consult a dermatologist. Sometimes dandruff can be a sign of conditions like seborrheic dermatitis or a fungal infection.