Why Eye Flu Cases Surge During Monsoon And How to Protect Yourself

With basic personal hygiene, prompt care, and a little community sense, all of us can contribute to keeping our eyes safe and healthy during rains.

Eye flu cases surge in the monsoon with at least 30 to 40%
Eye flu cases surge in the monsoon with at least 30 to 40% (Representational Image) (Getty Images)
Eye flu cases are more apparent during the monsoon season, also called viral conjunctivitis. Attend any ophthalmology clinic during this time and you will hear the same complaints of red itchy and watery eyes. Eye care professionals believe there is a spike of 30 to 40 % of Conjunctivitis cases in urban regions from June to September. This number is high given the amount of people who tend to ignore the early signs of conjunctivitis at homes, schools, and public areas. Dr Ankit Deokar, Cornea Consultant, Chief Medical Officer at Sankara Eye Hospital in Indore says that the surge in conjuctivitis cases isn't random as monsoon creates the perfect storm for this contagious condition. Some of the reasons are:

  • According to Dr Deokar, it usually starts with redness in one or both eyes, followed by relentless itching or burning that does not go away quickly.
  • Watery discharge, or sometimes a sticky liquid that causes the eyelids to be stuck together, particularly after waking up, is common in many people.
  • Swelling of the eyelids and heightened susceptibility to light or even moderate blurred vision are also symptoms.

"In case both eyes are involved within two to three days, it's most likely due to a viral infection and not an allergy," says Dr Deokar. He clears that what makes eye flu most annoying is that it is so easily spread, even just routine actions such as sharing towels, sharing the same pillow, or coming into contact with shared surfaces can pass the infection from one individual to another.

How Long Does It Last?

Viral conjunctivitis will typically last 7–10 days, says Dr Deokar. Even if it does clear up on its own, secondary bacterial infection cannot be ruled out without hygiene. "Ignoring the symptoms and going about one's daily activities such as going to work, school, or the gym, only risks exposure of others," warns the doctor.

What You Can Do At Home, Work, and Outside

Some basic precautions are:

  • At the workplace, have hand sanitisers and disposable tissues readily available to follow hand hygiene during the day.
  • In case you get infected, it would be best to work from home or remain on sick leave for three to four days to prevent transmission of infection to others.
  • Steer clear of shared office equipment such as printers, coffee machines, and keyboards; wash hands before and after using them.
  • At public places, sunglasses protect your eyes as well as act as a reminder not to touch them unnecessarily.
  • Disposable tissues need to be used rather than washable handkerchiefs to get hygienic and steer clear of crowded swimming pools and dirty public lavatories at this time.
  • Schools and workplaces must also provide advisory notices at monsoon peak times, requesting the symptomatic people to take precautionary measures needed to prevent infection transmission.

"Eye flu may look insignificant, but if left untreated, can spread across offices, schools, and homes in a matter of moments. With basic personal hygiene, prompt care, and a little community sense, all of us can contribute to keeping our eyes safe and healthy during rains," urges Dr Deokar.

