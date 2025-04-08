Is Your Child Overweight? An Expert Guide To Prevent Obesity In Adolescent

Obesity is no longer an adult issue, it is also growing among adolescents worldwide. As teens struggle to navigate the challenges of school, social life, screen-heavy lifestyle and parental ambitions, their physical health, at times, takes a toll on them. Apart from other health issues, weight gain or obesity is most common among adolescents. Experts say it has long-term health risks including diabetes and heart health issues.

Obesity is quickly emerging as one of the most severe health issues of our era, causing not just diabetes but also various life-threatening illnesses like fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, and even some cancers. "Earlier, obesity was only associated with diabetes, but now we realise that it is a poly-organs disorder characterised by endocrine and metabolic disorders," says Dr Kalyan Kumar Gangopadhyay, Endocrinologist at CMRI Kolkata. He further explains that over-fat deposition in and around the throat can result in obstructive sleep apnea, decrease blood oxygen levels and facilitate heart disease and hypertension.

Moreover, the doctor says, hormonal disturbances caused by obesity are also the underlying cause of many endocrine disorders that have to be evaluated with caution by an endocrinologist or metabolic health specialist. "Advances in medical science have introduced new ways of treating obesity and diabetes with medications that target both diseases with their profound interdependence," shares Dr Kumar.

Preventing obesity and needless weight gain requires prioritising outdoor activity over excessive screen time (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

How to Prevent Obesity?

While in the past there were limited treatment options available for treating obesity, newer anti-obesity medications and diabetes drugs with weight-reduction properties are easily available today. These options provide more efficient and tailored treatments.

Childhood and adolescence are crucial periods for physical growth and emotional development. Yet, in recent years, we have seen a concerning trend–more teens are becoming overweight and obese. According to the World Health Organization report, the number of obese adolescents has nearly tripled since 1975. The rise is due to many factors, including poor diets, limited physical activity, and environmental influences. "Healthy eating is crucial when it comes to preventing obesity in adolescents. It is a known fact that adequate nutrition plays a huge role in helping the child to maintain an optimum weight," says Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Neonatologist & Pediatrician, at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida. He points out a few points for parents to ensure their child has a healthy diet plan:

Parents should ensure their child eats healthy food and avoids junk (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Parents should make sure that the child eats fruits, vegetables, and whole grains every day.

Avoid giving your child that tempting candy, sugary snacks, cold drinks, ice creams, and desserts as they can make them pile up those excess kilos.

Stay away from junk, oily, canned, and processed foods.

Say NO to pizza, pasta, samosas, namkeen , French Fries.

, French Fries. It is a good idea to stay hydrated and drink enough water instead of sodas.

Teens should eat balanced meals and not skip breakfast.

Eating a well-balanced diet will help to stay active and energized. Encourage children to eat home-cooked food and practice portion control.

Adhering to good eating habits now will help the children in the long run.

Physical Activity Matters

Apart from dietary habits, some of the reasons for obesity in children are also rooted in physical inactivity, mental health and stress. Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology, at Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative, says preventing obesity in teenagers starts with comprehensive health education in schools. "Introducing health and nutrition as core subjects can help adolescents understand the science behind food and its impact on their bodies. When students learn about balanced diets, portion control, and the dangers of processed foods, they are more likely to make informed choices," insists Dr Kovil.

Physical exercise must become a way of life for adolescents (Representational Image) (Getty Image)

Additionally, the doctor also suggests schools implement a rewards-based program to encourage healthy eating behaviours. For instance, students who consistently choose nutritious meals or participate in wellness activities could earn incentives such as extra recreational time or certificates of achievement. "These initiatives can motivate teens to develop lifelong healthy habits. Alongside proper eating habits, physical exercise must become a way of life for adolescents. Schools should emphasize active lifestyles by incorporating more sports, dance, and fitness programs into daily routines," says the diabetologist.

Timely Treatment

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center in Mumbai says adolescent and childhood obesity must be prevented since children with obesity are at risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, and a poorer quality of life.

"One can get the help of an expert regarding what to eat and delete from the diet. It is crucial to teach kids the value of a healthy and nutritious diet, regular exercise, and weight control. Preventing obesity and needless weight gain requires prioritising outdoor activity over excessive screen time," says Dr Bhasker who also consults her patients at Saifee, Apollo, and Namaha Hospital in Mumbai.

She further says that children who develop better behaviours can have a good impact on the lifestyle of the entire family, resulting in everyone's long-term well-being.