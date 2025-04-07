World Health Day 2025: Planning To Get Pregnant Someday? Preconception Is What May Be Missing In Your Health Conversation

When it comes to pregnancy health, most women jump to prenatal vitamons and baby's clothes, and name lists. But what it the real secret to smoother pregnancy, a healthier baby, and stronger body started before conception. Preconception care–an approach to reproductive health that puts women in control of their journey, long before the due date is even on the calender.
It's Possitive! This is what most women wait to hear when they want to have a child. The journey begins there–but in reality, it starts much earlier. Preconception, it means, the care women receives before becoming pregnant. This is often overlooked aspect in women's life due to lack of awareness and ignorance in many cases. The crucial step of preconception care is important for the well-being of both mother and baby. Experts say this proactive approach helps identify and manage health risks for a healthy pregnancy.
"A woman's health prior to conception is a key factor with respect to fetal development, successful pregnancies, and health outcomes for mother and infant. Strengthening women's reproductive health through preconception care can lead to better pregnancy outcomes and reduce maternal and neonatal complications," says Dr Himani Sharma Clinical Head Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Cocoon Hospital in Jaipur.
What is Preconception and Why It Matters
Preconception care is beyond simple check-ups. Dr Koshalya Sambyal MD Guru Nanak Mission Hospital in Jammu explains that preconception care is very important especially for older women. It is critical for optimising health before pregnancy, reducing risks and improving maternal and child outcomes," says Dr Sambyal.
During this process, she says, preconception counselling is given, and a would be mother is tested for genetic disorders, immunisation, and infectious diseases. "A detailed medical history is also taken. Preconception care is essential for the well being of the mother and baby," insists the doctor.
Additionally, it is important to understand woman's body before she conceives. For instance, healthy nutrition, healthy living, and the appropriate management of pre-existing chronic health problems such as diabetes, hypertension, and issues with thyroid can determine pregnancy outcomes, thus the preconception care can help address the issues. When women address these types of concerns before conception, reproductive health can be promoted, complications can be reduced and a positive environment created for fetal development. "When women address these types of concerns before conception, reproductive health can be promoted, complications can be reduced and a positive environment created for fetal development. Early medical intervention, follow-ups on health status and changes in lifestyle, such as adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and decreasing stress, also help facilitate preconception health," says Dr Sharma.
Studies show that women who take time to prepare before pregnancy are more likely to have healthier outcomes, from reduced miscarriage risks to lower chances of preterm birth and low birth weight. It’s not just science—it’s smart planning.
Key Elements of Preconception Care:
It is important to be aware and utilize preconception care such as counseling from health care providers, programs in the community, and others to shift maternal health care from reactive to preventive. "Investing in preconception care will impact maternal and infant health outcomes and reduce health care costs associated with complications of high-risk pregnancies and neonatal care, thus promoting health for generations," says Dr Sharma.
"An ultrasonography test should be performed and her gynecologist should treat her very softly and gently so she develops the confidence to become pregnant," suggests Dr Sambyal.
She also says that doctors may examine the woman’s age, her educational status, family income and marital status. "Preconception care can even improve the chances of getting pregnant, having a healthy pregnancy and baby," confirms the doctor.
What to Know
Dr Sambyal says that the care should be started at least three months before the women tries to get pregnant. The women should be fully investigated regarding her blood test.
Health Screening: As Dr Sharma suggests women are encouraged to undergo screenings for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, and sexually transmitted infections. If manages well, these conditions can lower the risk of complications.
Folic Acid and Nutrition: Most women have folic acid supplementation recommended by their doctor and it is advisable to start taking it at least one month before conception. This can reduce neutral tube defects in the developing baby. A balanced diet, loaded with vitamins and minerals, also improve fertility and prepares the woman's body for pregnancy.
Lifestyle Modifications: Getting rid of habits like smoking, alcohol is important. Women need to manage stress and maintaine a health weight. This not only improves fertility but also reduces the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, and low birth weight.
Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being: Mental health is critical for women who want to conceive. Addressing issues like anxiety, depression or trauma before pregnancy can improve maternal coping mechanisms and support a more positive prenatal experience.
