World Health Day 2025: Planning To Get Pregnant Someday? Preconception Is What May Be Missing In Your Health Conversation

When it comes to pregnancy health, most women jump to prenatal vitamons and baby's clothes, and name lists. But what it the real secret to smoother pregnancy, a healthier baby, and stronger body started before conception. Preconception care–an approach to reproductive health that puts women in control of their journey, long before the due date is even on the calender.

It's Possitive! This is what most women wait to hear when they want to have a child. The journey begins there–but in reality, it starts much earlier. Preconception, it means, the care women receives before becoming pregnant. This is often overlooked aspect in women's life due to lack of awareness and ignorance in many cases. The crucial step of preconception care is important for the well-being of both mother and baby. Experts say this proactive approach helps identify and manage health risks for a healthy pregnancy.

"A woman's health prior to conception is a key factor with respect to fetal development, successful pregnancies, and health outcomes for mother and infant. Strengthening women's reproductive health through preconception care can lead to better pregnancy outcomes and reduce maternal and neonatal complications," says Dr Himani Sharma Clinical Head Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Cocoon Hospital in Jaipur.

What is Preconception and Why It Matters

Preconception care is beyond simple check-ups. Dr Koshalya Sambyal MD Guru Nanak Mission Hospital in Jammu explains that preconception care is very important especially for older women. It is critical for optimising health before pregnancy, reducing risks and improving maternal and child outcomes," says Dr Sambyal.

During this process, she says, preconception counselling is given, and a would be mother is tested for genetic disorders, immunisation, and infectious diseases. "A detailed medical history is also taken. Preconception care is essential for the well being of the mother and baby," insists the doctor.

Additionally, it is important to understand woman's body before she conceives. For instance, healthy nutrition, healthy living, and the appropriate management of pre-existing chronic health problems such as diabetes, hypertension, and issues with thyroid can determine pregnancy outcomes, thus the preconception care can help address the issues. When women address these types of concerns before conception, reproductive health can be promoted, complications can be reduced and a positive environment created for fetal development. "When women address these types of concerns before conception, reproductive health can be promoted, complications can be reduced and a positive environment created for fetal development. Early medical intervention, follow-ups on health status and changes in lifestyle, such as adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and decreasing stress, also help facilitate preconception health," says Dr Sharma.

Studies show that women who take time to prepare before pregnancy are more likely to have healthier outcomes, from reduced miscarriage risks to lower chances of preterm birth and low birth weight. It’s not just science—it’s smart planning.