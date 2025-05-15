Stress Management: 5 Lifestyle Tips To Help Manage Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Symptoms That Causes Intense Tiredness

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), can be a life-altering condition. Patients affected by this condition feel intense fatigue, which doesn't go away even after adequate rest and worsens with physical or mental activity. According to experts CFS is often misunderstood medical that impacts a person's daily life. This fatigue is not the usual tiredness that one experiences after a long day, it is more about feeling exhausted so much so that it starts to affect daily activities as working, studying, or even simple tasks like bathing or setting your table for the meal.

Apart from fatigue, individuals with ME/CFS may experience a range of other symptoms, including brain for, unrefreshing sleep, joint or muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, enlarged lymph nodes, and increased sensitivity to light, sound, or touch. Despite ongoing research, the exact cause of ME/CFS remains unknown, and there's currently no definitive cure or universally effective treatment. This makes the condition challenging, both for those who live with it and for healthcare providers. However, Dr Anubhav Bhushan Dua, Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, (Psychiatry) at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali un Gaziabad says with small and thoughtful lifestyle adjustments can help manage this condition and improve the quality of life. Here are five lifestyle tips that may help individuals living with CFS:

Take One Step At A Time

Most of us try to push through on a good day and try to finish as much as we can. However, for those struggling with CFS or already feeling tired or fatigued are advised to balance activity and rest to avoid post-exertional malaise (PEM), which is a key symptom of CFS. Dr Dua says overexertion can lead to a severe crash. "Try spreading tasks over time, taking breaks before fatigue sets in, and using tools like activity diaries to identify personal limits can help," says Dr Dua.

Prioritise Sleep Hygiene

While sleep is important for any human to avoid any physical or mental health conditions, CFS can cause unrefreshing sleep. But good sleep habits can still make a difference. Try for a consistent bedtime, avoid screens and hour before sleep to avoid blue light. create a calm, dark environment. Gentle evening routines like reading or light stretches can also support better sleep quality.

Eat Balanced Meals

Nutrition plays an important role in managing energy levels. A balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables can provide steady duel throughout the day. Consider taking smaller and frequent meals to help maintain blood sugar levels to avoid energy loss. Try and avoid processed foods, excessive sugar, and caffeine to reduce the symptom flare-ups.

Gentle Exercise Whenever Possible

Intense exercise is not advised for CFS, however, gentle movements like starching, tai chi, or short walks may help maintain circulation and joint flexibility. It also improves mood. However, Dr Dua suggests to listen to your body when it is giving the signal that you are tired. "Some people may not be able to tolerate any kind of exercise and it is completely individualistic," informs Dr Dua.

Prioritise Mental Wellbeing

Living with CFS can be emotionally challenging. Connecting with support group, speaking to a counsellor, or practicing mindfulness techniques like meditation can help relive stress or frustration and isolation. This also helps in reducing anxiety. Mental health care is vital for individuals with or without CFS.