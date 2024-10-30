How You Can Tackle Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) With Simple Lifestyle Changes

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women worldwide, causing a range of symptoms from hormonal imbalances to irregular periods, weight gain, and more. While there’s no one-size-fits-all cure, natural management strategies can significantly improve quality of life. Renowned Gynecologist and Obstetrician Dr. Pushpa Nagar shares complete guide to managing PCOS with balanced nutrition, exercise, and mindful self-care.

Balance blood sugar with a PCOS-friendly diet

A diet rich in whole foods and low in processed sugars can help stabilize insulin levels, a key factor in managing PCOS. Opt for high-fiber foods like leafy greens, whole grains, and legumes to slow the release of sugars and prevent insulin spikes. Also, include protein-rich foods like eggs, fish, and nuts, which help maintain energy levels and keep you feeling full.

Prioritize regular exercise

Regular physical activity is beneficial in managing PCOS by improving insulin sensitivity, balancing hormones, and aiding weight management. Aim for a combination of aerobic exercises like walking or cycling, strength training, and flexibility exercises like yoga. These activities help reduce stress, enhance mood, and support hormone regulation.

Support hormone health with healthy fats

Incorporate healthy fats like avocados, olive oil, and nuts into your diet to support hormone production. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods like salmon, chia seeds, and walnuts, are particularly effective in reducing inflammation, which is often elevated in women with PCOS.

Manage stress with mindful practices

Stress can exacerbate PCOS symptoms, so managing it is essential. Incorporate practices like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or journaling into your routine to promote relaxation and lower cortisol levels. These practices can improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety, and support emotional balance.

Embrace herbal remedies with caution

Some herbs, like spearmint tea, have shown potential in managing PCOS symptoms by reducing androgen levels, which can help with issues like excessive hair growth. Additionally, supplements such as cinnamon and inositol may help with insulin resistance. Always consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating new herbs or supplements into your routine.

Maintain a regular sleep routine

Poor sleep can disrupt hormone balance and worsen PCOS symptoms. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night. Setting a regular bedtime and reducing screen time before bed can enhance sleep quality, improve mood, and help your body regulate cortisol and insulin levels effectively.

Keep track of your symptoms and progress

Tracking your symptoms, diet, and exercise habits can help you identify patterns and what works best for your body. Apps and journals can make it easier to monitor changes and stay consistent, giving you insights to make informed decisions about your health journey.

(The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)