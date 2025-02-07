ETV Bharat / health

How to Lower Your Diabetes Risk When You Have A Thyroid Disorder

We tend to think of diseases in silos: thyroid disorders on one side, diabetes on the other. But medical experts say they are more entangled than we realize. If you have a thyroid problem, you’re automatically at a higher risk of developing diabetes. That’s because your thyroid controls your metabolism (the way your body uses energy).

Says Dr. Vahid S. Bharmal, Consultant - Adult & Paediatric Endocrinology, “Thyroid dysfunction increases the risk of diabetes by affecting metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and autoimmune processes.”

When your thyroid is underactive (hypothyroidism), it slows down metabolism, leads to weight gain, and makes your body less responsive to insulin, which can push you toward diabetes. On the flip side, an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) speeds up metabolism, but it also increases blood sugar levels and makes it harder for your body to manage insulin properly. In both cases, your risk of developing diabetes goes up, making it essential to keep an eye on your blood sugar if you have a thyroid disorder.

Double-Edged Sword

Most people are familiar with the thyroid’s role in regulating metabolism. But what happens when it stops functioning properly? It can go in two directions: sluggish (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism). Either way, diabetes risk goes up.

Thyroid disorders put you at higher risk of diabetes (Freepik)

Hypothyroidism: When the thyroid slows down, so does metabolism. This leads to weight gain, which in turn increases insulin resistance: a key driver of type 2 diabetes. But here’s the paradox: hypothyroidism also slows insulin breakdown, meaning people with preexisting diabetes may experience unexpected episodes of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) even if they are taking the same dose of insulin or medication as before.

Hyperthyroidism: On the other hand, an overactive thyroid does the opposite. It speeds up metabolism, which leads to excessive insulin breakdown. As a result, blood sugar levels may spike, creating a state of hyperglycemia.

And if you have an autoimmune thyroid condition, the risk climbs even higher. “There is also an increased risk of developing type 1 diabetes in autoimmune thyroid disease,” says Dr. Bharmal. The immune system, once triggered, doesn’t always stop at attacking the thyroid: it can turn on the pancreas too.

How to Lower Your Diabetes Risk When You Have a Thyroid Disorder

The connection between thyroid dysfunction and diabetes means that prevention needs to be proactive. While you can’t change your genetic predisposition, you can control key lifestyle factors. Dr. Bharmal outlines a clear strategy: