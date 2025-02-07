How to Lower Your Diabetes Risk When You Have a Thyroid Disorder

We tend to think of diseases in silos: thyroid disorders on one side, diabetes on the other. But medical experts say they are more entangled than we realize. If you have a thyroid problem, you’re automatically at a higher risk of developing diabetes. That’s because your thyroid controls your metabolism (the way your body uses energy).
Says Dr. Vahid S. Bharmal, Consultant - Adult & Paediatric Endocrinology, “Thyroid dysfunction increases the risk of diabetes by affecting metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and autoimmune processes.”
When your thyroid is underactive (hypothyroidism), it slows down metabolism, leads to weight gain, and makes your body less responsive to insulin, which can push you toward diabetes. On the flip side, an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) speeds up metabolism, but it also increases blood sugar levels and makes it harder for your body to manage insulin properly. In both cases, your risk of developing diabetes goes up, making it essential to keep an eye on your blood sugar if you have a thyroid disorder.
Double-Edged Sword
Most people are familiar with the thyroid’s role in regulating metabolism. But what happens when it stops functioning properly? It can go in two directions: sluggish (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism). Either way, diabetes risk goes up.
Hypothyroidism: When the thyroid slows down, so does metabolism. This leads to weight gain, which in turn increases insulin resistance: a key driver of type 2 diabetes. But here’s the paradox: hypothyroidism also slows insulin breakdown, meaning people with preexisting diabetes may experience unexpected episodes of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) even if they are taking the same dose of insulin or medication as before.
Hyperthyroidism: On the other hand, an overactive thyroid does the opposite. It speeds up metabolism, which leads to excessive insulin breakdown. As a result, blood sugar levels may spike, creating a state of hyperglycemia.
And if you have an autoimmune thyroid condition, the risk climbs even higher. “There is also an increased risk of developing type 1 diabetes in autoimmune thyroid disease,” says Dr. Bharmal. The immune system, once triggered, doesn’t always stop at attacking the thyroid: it can turn on the pancreas too.
How to Lower Your Diabetes Risk When You Have a Thyroid Disorder
The connection between thyroid dysfunction and diabetes means that prevention needs to be proactive. While you can’t change your genetic predisposition, you can control key lifestyle factors. Dr. Bharmal outlines a clear strategy:
1. Rethink Your Diet
Food is the most direct way to influence metabolism. A thyroid-friendly, diabetes-preventing diet should be:
- Low in refined carbohydrates: White bread, pastries, and sugary drinks cause blood sugar spikes and worsen insulin resistance.
- High in fibre: Whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and nuts help stabilize blood sugar.
- Rich in healthy fats: Avocados, olive oil, and fatty fish support thyroid function and reduce inflammation.
2. Exercise The Right Way
Exercise is crucial, but for those with thyroid dysfunction, not all workouts are created equal.
Start slow if your thyroid levels are not stable. If hypothyroidism makes you feel sluggish or hyperthyroidism leaves you fatigued, ease into physical activity.
Combine aerobic exercise with strength training: cardio to improve insulin sensitivity and weight training to build muscle, which helps regulate glucose levels.
3. Keep Stress In Check
Chronic stress worsens both thyroid dysfunction and diabetes risk. Meditation, deep breathing, and adequate sleep help regulate cortisol, a hormone that when imbalanced contributes to insulin resistance.
4. Get Screened Regularly
If you have a thyroid disorder but not diabetes, it’s essential to monitor your blood sugar levels annually. “Regular yearly monitoring of blood sugar is necessary for early detection of prediabetes and diabetes,” says Dr. Bharmal. But don’t wait for your annual checkup if symptoms emerge. Watch for:
- Unexplained weight loss
- Fatigue
- Increased thirst
- Frequent urination
If you notice these red flags, schedule a blood sugar test and a thyroid function test immediately.
It’s easy to assume that a thyroid issue is just that, but in the body, everything is connected. What happens in the small, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck can dictate how your cells process sugar, how much insulin your pancreas produces, and whether you’re at risk of developing diabetes down the road. Connect the dots before they connect you.
