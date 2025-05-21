Why Do Children Need Thyroid Screening? Here's Everything You Need To Know

When we think of thyroid issues, we usually associate them with adults, especially women. However, thyroid problems can also impact children and teenagers, sometimes from birth. According to Dr Atul Palwe, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar in Pune the thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck, plays a major role in regulating growth, energy levels, metabolism, and brain development. That’s why early detection and treatment of thyroid issues in children are necessary.
"The thyroid gland produces hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which help regulate vital body functions such as heart rate, temperature, and energy use. These hormones are especially important during childhood and adolescence when the body is growing and developing rapidly," says Dr Palwe. He says thyroid disorders in children can affect their growth, brain development, and overall well-being.
Children may develop two types of thyroid disorders, that is, hypothyroidism, when the thyroid is underactive and doesn’t produce enough hormones. The other one is hyperthyroidism, where the thyroid is overactive and produces too many hormones.
Symptoms of thyroid in children include:
• Fatigue or low energy
• Poor growth or delayed development
• Sudden weight gain or loss
• Dry skin and hair thinning
• Difficulty concentrating
• Constipation or irregular periods (in teens)
• Swelling in the neck (goiter)
What Are the Causes?
Dr Palwe explains that some thyroid problems in children are congenital (present at birth), while others can be seen due to autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis or Graves’ disease, iodine deficiency, and certain medications.
The Complications Include:
• Stunted physical growth
• Delayed puberty
• Poor academic performance
• Mood changes and depression
• Heart issues in severe hyperthyroidism
Regular Screening is Important
Thyroid screening, especially in newborns and high-risk children, can catch problems early, often before symptoms appear. "A simple blood test measuring TSH and T4 levels can help doctors diagnose thyroid issues and begin treatment quickly. It is necessary to follow the guidelines given by the doctor and initiate timely diagnosis and management," suggests the doctor.
Treatment Includes:
Most thyroid disorders in children can be managed effectively with medication. For hypothyroidism, daily thyroid hormone replacement is prescribed. In hyperthyroidism, anti-thyroid medications or other treatments may be recommended based on the severity of one’s condition.
Preventive measures:
- Ensure children get enough iodine through a balanced diet as recommended by the expert.
- Pay attention to the child’s growth and development milestones regularly.
- Be alert and track the child’s symptoms.
- Follow-up with regular blood tests if the child is at risk.
- Early diagnosis and treatment of thyroid issues can help children live healthy lives.
- Regular screening remains crucial to be able to detect thyroid problems.
- Parents adopt a proactive approach when it comes to the child's well-being.
Read More:
- What Every Person Over 35 Years Needs to Know About BP and Diabetes, Even If Your Weight Is Normal
- Can Birth Control Pills Raise Your Blood Pressure? What Every Indian Woman Should Know on World Hypertension Day
- Stress Management: 5 Lifestyle Tips To Help Manage Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Symptoms That Causes Intense Tiredness