Why Do Children Need Thyroid Screening? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Thyroid problems are rampant in children, just like in adults (Representational Image) ( Getty Images )

When we think of thyroid issues, we usually associate them with adults, especially women. However, thyroid problems can also impact children and teenagers, sometimes from birth. According to Dr Atul Palwe, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar in Pune the thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck, plays a major role in regulating growth, energy levels, metabolism, and brain development. That’s why early detection and treatment of thyroid issues in children are necessary.

"The thyroid gland produces hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which help regulate vital body functions such as heart rate, temperature, and energy use. These hormones are especially important during childhood and adolescence when the body is growing and developing rapidly," says Dr Palwe. He says thyroid disorders in children can affect their growth, brain development, and overall well-being.

Children may develop two types of thyroid disorders, that is, hypothyroidism, when the thyroid is underactive and doesn’t produce enough hormones. The other one is hyperthyroidism, where the thyroid is overactive and produces too many hormones.

Symptoms of thyroid in children include:

• Fatigue or low energy

• Poor growth or delayed development

• Sudden weight gain or loss

• Dry skin and hair thinning

• Difficulty concentrating

• Constipation or irregular periods (in teens)

• Swelling in the neck (goiter)

Thyroid disorders in children can affect their growth, brain development, and overall well-being (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

What Are the Causes?