Simple Hacks To Know If The Food You Are Buying Is Adulterated

If you have grown up in North India, you would often hear salesmen at stores saying, 'Faishon ke daur mai guaranty ki ichchha na kare' (Don't expect guarantees in the age of fashion). While this is mostly true for fashion, in today's bustling markets and brightly lit supermarket aisles, the food we buy also doesn't come without adulteration. Recently 150 kilos adulterated paneer was seized in Dumka. Half the food samples in Noida failed safety tests. This is real – mislabeled, diluted, or chemically laced products not only cheat your wallet, but also threaten your health. The food that often looks fresh, vibrant, and tempting may lurk a hidden threat. From adding chawk powder to milk to mixing artificial dyes in spices, food adulteration is a growing concern that compromises not only quality but also our health. Here are some signs suggested by K.N. Soni, Senior Vice President, Corporate (Quality Assurance & Business Development) at Sterling Agro Industries Ltd. to know if your food might be genuine.

Label Lists “Edible Oil” or “Vegetable Fat” Without Specifics

When the ingredient list uses generic terms like “edible oil” or “vegetable fat” without specifying sunflower, rice bran, or mustard oil, it often signals adulteration. Products, especially ghee or fat-based dairy, may incorporate cheaper oils or hydrogenated fats to cut costs, compromising quality and authenticity.

Priced Suspiciously

If you are looking for pure ghee, it would cost you as it involves a substantial input. You have to check the fat content per kg and how much milk is used for the ghee. If you find a ghee which is cheaper or any product that has more labour but low cost is clearly a sign that the item you are purchasing is not authentic.

No sourcing or processing details on packaging