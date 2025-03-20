Is Your Child Getting Enough Sleep? Here's How To Ensure Your Little One Gets Proper Rest

Sleep plays a crucial role when it comes to the overall growth and development of your little ones. It is vital to strengthen their immune system, sharpen their memory, and help them stay energetic all day long. When your child gets enough sleep and rest, they are more likely to stay in a good mood, perform better in school, and also have a stronger ability to learn and focus more. However, parents need to understand that irregular sleeping patterns or lack of sleep can hamper their overall health. "It can further lead to problems like being easily irritated, unable to concentrate or stay focused for extended periods, frequently throwing tantrums, or being cranky or weakened immune system that can make them more prone to various health issues," says Dr Amar Bhise, Consultant - PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit), Neonatology, Pediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune." He also adds that depending on their children's age, children may need around 9 to 17 hours of sleep daily.

How many hours of sleep is enough

Infants (4 to 12 months) require 12–16 hours of sleep (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Dr Bhise says that sleep requirements vary across different developmental stages, playing a crucial role in a child's growth and well-being. Newborns (0 to 4 months) typically need 16–18 hours of sleep daily, including 7–9 hours of daytime naps and 8–9 hours of nighttime rest. Infants (4 to 12 months) require 12–16 hours of sleep, with 4–5 hours dedicated to naps and 9–10 hours at night. Toddlers (1 to 2 years) need around 11–14 hours of sleep, including 2–3 hours of daytime naps and 11 hours of nighttime rest. Preschoolers (3 to 5 years) generally need 10–13 hours of sleep, with some requiring a short nap of up to an hour. School-age children (6 to 12 years) should aim for 9–12 hours of uninterrupted nighttime sleep to support their cognitive and physical development. "Ensuring children get sufficient rest is essential for their overall health, growth, and daily functioning," suggests the doctor.

How to know if your child is getting enough sleep?

Ensuring children get sufficient rest is essential for their overall health (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

One of the easiest ways to tell if your child has been getting enough sleep or not is by closely observing their sleeping pattern along with daily behavior and energy levels. Dr Bhise says if they are more likely to be cranky, moody, throw tantrums, are low on energy, sleep during the day, or struggle to concentrate on academics then it might be an indication that they are not getting enough rest and sleep.

"Parents should actively look for signs like frequent yawning, rubbing their eyes constantly, and easily dozing off. However, some show hyperactivity instead of being tired. This can make it harder for parents to realise whether they have gotten enough sleep. In this case, having an open conversation with your children can be helpful," he points out.

Tips to Improve Your Child’s Sleep Routine

The key to better sleep is to set a consistent sleeping routine (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

• The key to better sleep is to set a consistent sleeping routine. Put your children to bed and wake them up at the same time daily, even during the weekends or holidays. This can help build a consistent routine that also regulates their body clock.

• Always create a calm and comfortable environment for sleeping. This can be achieved by keeping the sleeping room quiet, cool, and dark for better sleep.

• Eliminate distractions like bright lights, TV, mobile phones, games, or loud noises that can negatively affect their sleep.

• Limit their screen time before bed. Avoid digital screens at least an hour before their sleep. Excessive screen time before bed can make it harder for your child to sleep.