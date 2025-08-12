Simple Ways To Add Honey To Your Monsoon Diet And Keep Your Health In Check

The monsoon brings with it a certain mood, slower mornings, cooler evenings, and a craving for warmth and comfort. But it also tends to upset routine. Digestion slows down, energy drops, and small health troubles start to creep in. This is where honey can quietly help. It’s not a magic fix but if used right, it supports the body in small but steady ways. Additionally, honey has always been part of Indian kitchens, not just because it tastes good, but because it fits easily into everyday food. And if you are wondering how to include honey in your daily routine, we have got you covered. Here are a few ways to include it in your monsoon habits.

A Gentle Start to the Day

Experts suggest that adding a little honey and lemon in a glass of warm water can help you begin the morning in a healthy way. It feels light, helps settle the stomach, and can set the tone for the rest of the day. Just keep the water lukewarm, not hot. That way, the natural quality of honey stays as it is.

Use it into Evening Teas

When it’s raining outside, a warm drink makes everything better. Whether it’s tulsi, ginger, or just plain warm water, adding honey gives it a comforting finish. It’s also known to soothe the throat, especially when the weather leaves you feeling off.

Use It in Breakfast Honey works well first thing in the day. It can be drizzled over toast, added to a bowl of something warm, or mixed into curd. It gives just enough sweetness without making anything too heavy. A Quick Dressing for Simple Meals On days when you are eating light, a basic honey-lemon dressing can lift the meal. Yusuf Galabhaiwala, Founder of HoneyAllDay suggests to mix a little honey with lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. Pour it over warm vegetables, sprouts, or whatever is on hand. It’s an easy way to add flavour without turning to fried food.

Fasting Days and Honey Straws

During months like Shravan or Ganpati, many people observe fasts. Some also follow intermittent fasting through the week. A honey straw can be a handy option in between as it gives a quick lift and helps keep you feeling full for a while. "It’s small, doesn’t feel too sweet, and can be carried easily. Often, that’s all you need to get through a long stretch of the day," says Galabhaiwala.

A Spoon After Dinner

When meals feel too heavy, which often happens during humid weather a spoonful of honey with a bit of ajwain or cinnamon can ease that discomfort. It’s a common remedy in many homes and still holds good today.

For That Slight Throat Itch

If you have stepped out in the rain and start to feel a slight irritation in your throat, try taking honey on its own. Some also mix it with turmeric or ginger juice. It helps coat the throat and brings some comfort without the need for anything extra.