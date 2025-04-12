Do You See These Signs In Your Child? It Could Be Autism; Here's What To Do Next

Neurodevelopmental conditions affect how children and adults communicate and respond to social situations and the world around them. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism is one such neurodevelopmental condition. The disorder is called a “spectrum” because it presents differently in every child, with varying severity.

Dr Dedeepya Puskur, Developemental Paediatrician and Clinical Head at Fernandez Child Developement Centre explains that Austism is not a disease but a different way of experiencing the world. Identifying autism early can make a significant difference in a child’s development. "As a developmental paediatrician, I often meet families who feel something is 'different' about their child but aren’t sure what. Trusting your instincts in such situations is important, and taking the step to get your child help can be the best thing you can do," says Dr Puskur.

Is Your Child on the Spectrum?

While meeting with a developmental pediatrician is the only accurate way to diagnose ASD. Dr Puskur notes that there are some early signs to keep in mind. "Signs of Autism often appear during the first two years of life, though they may be subtle," he notes.

Identifying autism early can make a significant difference in a child’s development (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Here are some markers to look for:

Not making eye contact

Not responding when their name is called

Forgetting words used earlier

Delayed speech

Lack of age-typical gestures (like pointing, waving or showing objects)

Repetitive motions like rocking back and forth or hand flapping

Unusal interest in objects and parts of toys (like spinning wheels)

Strong reactions to sound, touch, or change in routine

Prefers being alone, even as a toddler

Children will not display all the signs mentioned. "It could be a combination of a few or just a single sign; they can also be seen in children developing typically too. If you notice several markers or feel like something is just not right, reach out to your paediatrician," suggests Dr Puskur.

My Child is on the Spectrum, what do I do?

Therapies are personalised based on your child’s strengths and needs (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Early detection does not mean that your child needs to live with a label. It means giving them the tools they need to thrive. Dr Puskur suggests that if you have any concerns, just contact a specialist or developmental pediatrician as soon as possible.

Therapies are personalised based on your child’s strengths and needs and may include:

Speech and Language Therapy

Occupational Therapy to support sensory processing and motor skills

Behaviour Therapy to help build communication, social, and learning skills through a structured approach

Play-based interventions to encourage engagement and connection

Parent training and support, which is equally crucial

The earlier you work with a specialist, the better the outcomes. "A young mind is incredibly adaptable, and early support can set the stage for lifelong learning and connection. Remember, a diagnosis is not the end. It’s the beginning of understanding, supporting and celebrating your child for who they are," insists the Developemental Paediatrician.