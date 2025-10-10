ETV Bharat / health

World Mental Health Day 2025: Psychologist-Backed Emotional Regulation Strategies For Children With Autism Spectrum

Over the years, researchers and clinicians have tested a range of approaches including cognitive-behavioral therapies, parent-mediated programs, group emotion-regulation curricula, mindfulness, and sensory-based strategies. While there's no single "silver bullet", Namrata Dutta, a Clinical Psychologist at Sunshine By Lissun in Hyderabad told ETV Bharat that there are certain strategies that consistently emerge helpful when applied as per child's age, cognitive profile, and sensory needs.

When raising a child with autism spectrum, parents and families face some of the most visible and distressing challenges to balance. Emotional meltdowns, shutdowns, and sudden anxiety are common. For many autistic children, the problem isn't feeling emotion, it's regulating the intensity, timing, and expression of those emotions so they feel safe, understood, and useful.

Why emotion regulation is different and important in autism

Autistic children often experience emotions differently. Some of the most common ways are intense reactivity to sensory input, unusual interoception, difficulty naming internal states, and rigid thinking that can prolong upset. Dutta says, these differences raise the changes of frequent meltdowns, anxiety, and bahaviour that's labelled "challenging."

"Emotional regulation can be especially tricky for children on the spectrum," says the clinical psychologist. It is due to lack of language skills, not being able to identify and express emotions, difficulty in understanding the other person’s point of view, having more fixed patterns of thoughts and differences in the connectivity of brain areas such as the prefrontal cortex and amygdala. "They are also likely to be hypersensitive or hyposensitive to environmental stimuli leading to unusual triggers such as bright lights, and certain textures," says Dutta. These factors, she says, can cause unexpected emotional outbursts which causes problems in social relationships, academic performance, and overall adjustment.

Autistic children often experience emotions differently (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

"Teaching good emotional regulation means helping the child recognise a feeling and correctly match the duration and intensity of its expression to the event," she says and suggest strategies that help regulate emotions:

Creating a visual support to label emotions like emotion charts with colour coding, images, and numerical rating with list of strategies for each emotion.

Regular body checks to create awareness of physiological indicators of certain emotions.

Creating a calm corner with preferred activities and toys such as fidget spinner, putty, and stress ball to take breaks in when overwhelmed.

Mindfulness exercises including deep breathing, counting, and imagining soothing imagery.

Parents need to be prepared by identifying triggers and rehearsing for potentially challenging situations with scripts.

Breaking down problems into smaller tasks

Offering choices for course of action

Using simple language

Speaking in a soothing tone

Daily exercise

Limiting processed food

Following a structured daily routine

"These strategies take time and practice to be fully incorporated into their responses. The child learns best when they are rewarded and when they see adults use these strategies in their own life. The goal is to empower them to be able to implement suitable strategies by themselves in the future," says Dutta.