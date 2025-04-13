ETV Bharat / health

Talking Mental Health For Children: Here's Why It Is Important To Integrate Mental Health In Educational Institutes

Recently, a 12-year-old boy from Delhi committed suicide. He wrote a note before jumping from the building of his home stating that he was bullied and tortured by his classmates in school. This is one such case. But there are many which go unreported. It is this reason that mental health has become crucial aspect of an individual's life, especially for children when they are exposed to the digital world in their hand through mobile phones.

"Mental health plays a crucial role in schools and colleges for student’s overall wellbeing. Having access to a trained professional helps student at various stages in their academic journey which in turn prepares them to navigate through challenges later in life," says Piyali Maity, counseling psychologist and a Clinical Director of Counselling Operations at 1 to 1 Help.

Several studies have noted that many students struggle with concerns such as peer pressure, self-confidence, bullying, or family conflict, which if not addressed in time, can result in feelings of hopelessness, isolation, and low self-worth and have long-lasting consequences on an individual’s personal, academic, and professional life. "Timely support helps the child improve communication skills, conflict resolution, and self-esteem, which foster healthier relationships with peers, teachers, and family members," says the counsellor.

Counselling offers a safe space for students to express their feelings, fears, and concerns without any judgment (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Identifying Signs

Here are some common signs that a child may be struggling with mental health issue

Visible changes in behaviours - Sudden mood swings, changes in sleep routine or appetite, neglecting personal hygiene

Outbursts- anger, breaking down, frequent conflicts with peers

Low energy- not wanting to go to school, change in social behaviour, losing interest in hobbies

Sudden weight loss/gain