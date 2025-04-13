Talking Mental Health For Children: Here's Why It Is Important To Integrate Mental Health In Educational Institutes

Recently, a 12-year-old boy from Delhi committed suicide. He wrote a note before jumping from the building of his home stating that he was bullied and tortured by his classmates in school. This is one such case. But there are many which go unreported. It is this reason that mental health has become crucial aspect of an individual's life, especially for children when they are exposed to the digital world in their hand through mobile phones.
"Mental health plays a crucial role in schools and colleges for student’s overall wellbeing. Having access to a trained professional helps student at various stages in their academic journey which in turn prepares them to navigate through challenges later in life," says Piyali Maity, counseling psychologist and a Clinical Director of Counselling Operations at 1 to 1 Help.
Several studies have noted that many students struggle with concerns such as peer pressure, self-confidence, bullying, or family conflict, which if not addressed in time, can result in feelings of hopelessness, isolation, and low self-worth and have long-lasting consequences on an individual’s personal, academic, and professional life. "Timely support helps the child improve communication skills, conflict resolution, and self-esteem, which foster healthier relationships with peers, teachers, and family members," says the counsellor.
Identifying Signs
Here are some common signs that a child may be struggling with mental health issue
Visible changes in behaviours - Sudden mood swings, changes in sleep routine or appetite, neglecting personal hygiene
Outbursts- anger, breaking down, frequent conflicts with peers
Low energy- not wanting to go to school, change in social behaviour, losing interest in hobbies
Sudden weight loss/gain
Trouble concentrating, remembering things, sudden change in performance in school, careless mistakes
Falling sick more often
Why Counseling Should Be Mandatory in Educational Institutes
Counselling offers a safe space for students to express their feelings, fears, and concerns without any judgment. This support helps develop emotional intelligence, stress management skills, and adaptability. "Early intervention in schools can prevent severe mental health issues later in life. Students can learn to identify patterns in their thought process and behaviour and build resilience which make them better prepared for challenges in college, work, and personal life," says Maity.
Additionally, apart from students, teachers also experience stress, burnout, and emotional challenges. When institutions prioritise mental health, students as well as teachers, and other staff members feel more valued, safe, and supported. "A positive school culture reduces stigma around mental health and encourages everyone to seek help when needed," she says.
How Often One Needs Counseling
Maity says the frequency of counselling sessions in schools should ideally be based on students' or staff’s needs, available resources, and the institution’s approach to mental health support.
It could mean having a counsellor present in the premises everyday to having the counsellor visit a few days of the week or month. Along with this, "a regular mental health awareness session could greatly benefit to normalize the discussion around mental health."
She suggests that a structured, ongoing counselling program (Individual counselling, Group counselling and seminars) can be decided by the institute based on student concerns.
Ongoing trainings can be arranged to help teachers recognize mental health signs in students and manage their own stress.
Similarly, institutes can also look for a few sessions to educate parents on how to support their child's mental health and recognize early warning signs.
