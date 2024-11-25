Struggling To Sleep? 7 Remedies To Try

Most of us go through the nights when we lay awake in bed and wonder 'Why can't I sleep'. Even if you know you haven't consumed caffeine and have worked enough to be tired, you won't stop scrolling through your phone. If this happens once in a while, it's okay. However, if sleepless nights are leaving you restless, it's time to look for solutions that address common barriers to restful sleep. A common cause of staying awake till late is related to insomnia, which can be due to alcohol consumption, caffeine intake, poor sleep environment or stress. While taking medication should be the last resolve, home remedies and other relaxation techniques are what you should aim for. Here are seven proven remedies to practice for peaceful and rejuvenating sleep.

Insomnia means trouble falling and staying asleep. It can also be due to sleep hygiene - behaviours like following the same routine of the sleep-wake cycle. The average sleep an adult needs is about seven to eight hours per night.

Why can't you sleep?

Insomnia is one of the reasons you have trouble sleeping or waking up too early. This can make you tired, and frustrated and also impair your sleep. Some of the symptoms of insomnia are difficulty falling asleep, falling asleep during the day, feeling tired or having trouble focusing and waking up during the night. Some of the most common reasons why you can't sleep are alcohol and caffeine intake, changing your sleep schedule, eating before bedtime, or any underlying health conditions such as acid reflux, cancer, chronic pain, diabetes, and heart disease linked to insomnia. Insomnia may also be a sign of certain mental health conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, and depression.

Techniques and remedies to get good sleep

Getting a good night's sleep is important for overall health. Poor sleep quality can increase the risk of many chronic ailments like heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. It can also lead to anxiety and depression. Here are some remedies to follow for a good night's sleep.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Drinking alcohol may make you feel sleepy and can wake you up multiple times during the night to go to the bathroom. Alcohol also reduces rapid eye movement (REM) sleep which supports brain function. Similarly, caffeine can also hamper your sleep cycle as it can keep you awake for at least six hours.

Avoid blue-light screens

We all like surfing through the internet or scrolling down Instagram reels but electronics including phones, computers, and TV screens can affect your sleep-wake cycle. The blue light on the screen can adversely affect your sleep quality.

Consider the relaxing techniques.

Indian ancient practices of relaxing your body and mind have so much to offer. Below are the steps.

Start by relaxing your face, starting from your forehead and coming down to your jaw.

Rest your arms at the side, allowing them to relax and release tension.

Breathe deep and slowly exhale.

Gradually relax your body starting from the tows or your hips.

Try to clear your mind by imagining something that relaxes you, such as travelling in the mountains or being at the beach.

Exercise during the day

Physical activity can help you rest at night. Try aiming for at least 20 to 30 minutes of daily exercise. However, ensure to work out at least three hours before bedtime.

Improve sleep environment and routine

Try to sleep in a calmer environment. You do not want to turn into a room that is too noisy, bright, or too hot or cold. Reduce the noise, turn the lights off and adjust the temperature for a good night's sleep.

Meditate or try some relaxing activities

One of the best techniques, meditation not only calms your mind but also helps you with anxiety and depression. If you can't focus then follow a guided meditation. Another way to relax your body and mind is to do some calming activities if you can't sleep. You may try taking a warm water bath, reading a book or listening to some soothing music.

Think about calming scenarios.

It is possible that you might not get sleep immediately after going to bed, but you can distract yourself with some relaxing thoughts and images. Try imagining that you are on the beach or the place you have been dreaming of visiting. This will relax your mind for a sound sleep.