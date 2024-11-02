ETV Bharat / health

Ayurvedic Steps To Detox Your Body After Bingeing In The Festive Season

It’s that time of year when many of us forget about our diets and enjoy sweets and delicious food. But once the festival is over, it's good to get our bodies back to a normal routine with a proper detox. After Diwali, we often feel the effects of rich foods, sweets, late nights, and changes in our routine. Instead of trying quick fixes like fasting, Ayurveda offers a gentle way to bring balance back, cleanse the body, and refresh the mind.

We talked to Dr. Deepu John, Chief Physician at Kairali - The Ayurvedic Healing Village in Kerala, to learn some simple detox steps to try at home. Dr. John suggests that making small diet changes, doing a gentle self-massage, and using herbal remedies can help flush out toxins, improve digestion, and boost your energy. These Ayurvedic practices can help you feel back in control as you settle back into daily life.

Ama-reducing Foods

Ama refers to the toxic buildup in the body due to improper digestion or imbalance in the doshas. To reduce ama, it’s essential to consume foods that promote digestion and eliminate toxins.

Kanji: This fermented rice water is highly regarded in Ayurveda for its detoxifying properties. It is easy to digest, helps in flushing out toxins, and nourishes the digestive system. Kanji is typically made by soaking rice in water for several hours, then allowing it to ferment slightly. It can be consumed warm or at room temperature, often flavored with spices like cumin or ginger for added digestive benefits. This is the same dish that many celebrities have been vouching as a best probiotic.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Hydration:

Drinking plenty of water, herbal teas, and other fluids help to keep the body hydrated and aid in flushing out toxins. Warm water is preferred as it supports digestion and detoxification.

Self-massage (Abhyangam)

Self-massage is an integral part of Ayurvedic detoxification that promote circulation, relaxation, and eliminate toxins.

Medicated oils: Using oils infused with herbs (like sesame oil or coconut oil) enhances the benefits. These oils can be chosen based on your dosha:

Vata: Warm sesame oil is grounding and nourishing.

Pitta: Coconut oil can help cool and soothe the body.

Kapha: Mustard or eucalyptus oil can stimulate and invigorate.