ETV Bharat / health

How To Detect High BP Before It’s Too Late; Know The Silent Symptoms

Understanding your blood pressure early is not just about numbers on monitor but about protecting your long-term health.

Early symptoms of high blood pressure (Representational Image)
Early symptoms of high blood pressure (Representational Image) (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : September 2, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST

2 Min Read

High blood pressure, often called the "silent killer," can creep up without obvious symptoms until it causes serious health problems. Yet, the body often gives small early signals. These signals may go unnoticed but recognising these signs and getting timely checks can make all the difference. It can also prevent complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage. We got in touch with Dr Somnath Gupta, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad to know more when the blood pressure reaches dangerously high levels and how to detect it with early symptoms.

Common high BP symptoms to look out for

Severe Headaches: A sudden, severe headache, especially one that is located in the neck or back of the head, may indicate a hypertensive crisis or excessively high blood pressure. Often, traditional treatments for these headaches don't work.

Light headedness or Dizziness: Feeling lightheaded or dizzy could be a sign of high blood pressure. A healthcare professional should be consulted if dizziness persists, even when there are other possible causes.

Nosebleeds: Although not a defining feature of chronic hypertension, nosebleeds can happen in hypertensive emergencies when blood pressure is very high. A blood pressure check should be performed if there are frequent nosebleeds that are not acutely injured.

Double or blurred vision: Hypertensive retinopathy is a condition where high blood pressure damages the blood vessels in the eyes. Double or blurry vision could be an indication that your blood pressure is too high, particularly if it is accompanied by other symptoms.

Breathlessness: High blood pressure can put stress on the heart and lungs, causing breathing difficulties or a sensation of exhaustion during little physical activity.

Chest Pain: Chest pain could indicate that the heart is being overworked by hypertension, or that it is causing problems like angina or even a heart attack. This is a warning sign that requires quick action.

An irregular heartbeat or a pounding sensation in the chest, neck, or ears are symptoms that some patients report. These could be a sign of high blood pressure or irregular heartbeats brought on by hypertension.

Fatigue or confusion: Severe exhaustion, fogginess, or mental confusion, particularly if sudden, may indicate dangerously elevated blood pressure that is impairing circulation or brain function.

Read More:

  1. Why Hypertension Is Called The ‘Silent Killer’ And How Early Lifestyle Changes Save Lives
  2. Natural Remedies To Manage High Blood Pressure, Proven By Research
  3. 8 Major Causes Of High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension That You May Be Unaware Of

High blood pressure, often called the "silent killer," can creep up without obvious symptoms until it causes serious health problems. Yet, the body often gives small early signals. These signals may go unnoticed but recognising these signs and getting timely checks can make all the difference. It can also prevent complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage. We got in touch with Dr Somnath Gupta, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad to know more when the blood pressure reaches dangerously high levels and how to detect it with early symptoms.

Common high BP symptoms to look out for

Severe Headaches: A sudden, severe headache, especially one that is located in the neck or back of the head, may indicate a hypertensive crisis or excessively high blood pressure. Often, traditional treatments for these headaches don't work.

Light headedness or Dizziness: Feeling lightheaded or dizzy could be a sign of high blood pressure. A healthcare professional should be consulted if dizziness persists, even when there are other possible causes.

Nosebleeds: Although not a defining feature of chronic hypertension, nosebleeds can happen in hypertensive emergencies when blood pressure is very high. A blood pressure check should be performed if there are frequent nosebleeds that are not acutely injured.

Double or blurred vision: Hypertensive retinopathy is a condition where high blood pressure damages the blood vessels in the eyes. Double or blurry vision could be an indication that your blood pressure is too high, particularly if it is accompanied by other symptoms.

Breathlessness: High blood pressure can put stress on the heart and lungs, causing breathing difficulties or a sensation of exhaustion during little physical activity.

Chest Pain: Chest pain could indicate that the heart is being overworked by hypertension, or that it is causing problems like angina or even a heart attack. This is a warning sign that requires quick action.

An irregular heartbeat or a pounding sensation in the chest, neck, or ears are symptoms that some patients report. These could be a sign of high blood pressure or irregular heartbeats brought on by hypertension.

Fatigue or confusion: Severe exhaustion, fogginess, or mental confusion, particularly if sudden, may indicate dangerously elevated blood pressure that is impairing circulation or brain function.

Read More:

  1. Why Hypertension Is Called The ‘Silent Killer’ And How Early Lifestyle Changes Save Lives
  2. Natural Remedies To Manage High Blood Pressure, Proven By Research
  3. 8 Major Causes Of High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension That You May Be Unaware Of

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIGH BLOOD PRESSUREHIGH BLOOD PRESSURE SYMPTOMSHIGH BLOOD PRESSURE CAUSESHIGH BPHIGH BLOOD PRESSURE SYMPTOMS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.