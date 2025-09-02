How To Detect High BP Before It’s Too Late; Know The Silent Symptoms

ETV Bharat / health

High blood pressure, often called the "silent killer," can creep up without obvious symptoms until it causes serious health problems. Yet, the body often gives small early signals. These signals may go unnoticed but recognising these signs and getting timely checks can make all the difference. It can also prevent complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage. We got in touch with Dr Somnath Gupta, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad to know more when the blood pressure reaches dangerously high levels and how to detect it with early symptoms.

Common high BP symptoms to look out for

Severe Headaches: A sudden, severe headache, especially one that is located in the neck or back of the head, may indicate a hypertensive crisis or excessively high blood pressure. Often, traditional treatments for these headaches don't work.

Light headedness or Dizziness: Feeling lightheaded or dizzy could be a sign of high blood pressure. A healthcare professional should be consulted if dizziness persists, even when there are other possible causes.