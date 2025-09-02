How To Detect High BP Before It’s Too Late; Know The Silent Symptoms

High blood pressure, often called the "silent killer," can creep up without obvious symptoms until it causes serious health problems. Yet, the body often gives small early signals. These signals may go unnoticed but recognising these signs and getting timely checks can make all the difference. It can also prevent complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage. We got in touch with Dr Somnath Gupta, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad to know more when the blood pressure reaches dangerously high levels and how to detect it with early symptoms.
Common high BP symptoms to look out for
Severe Headaches: A sudden, severe headache, especially one that is located in the neck or back of the head, may indicate a hypertensive crisis or excessively high blood pressure. Often, traditional treatments for these headaches don't work.
Light headedness or Dizziness: Feeling lightheaded or dizzy could be a sign of high blood pressure. A healthcare professional should be consulted if dizziness persists, even when there are other possible causes.
Nosebleeds: Although not a defining feature of chronic hypertension, nosebleeds can happen in hypertensive emergencies when blood pressure is very high. A blood pressure check should be performed if there are frequent nosebleeds that are not acutely injured.
Double or blurred vision: Hypertensive retinopathy is a condition where high blood pressure damages the blood vessels in the eyes. Double or blurry vision could be an indication that your blood pressure is too high, particularly if it is accompanied by other symptoms.
Breathlessness: High blood pressure can put stress on the heart and lungs, causing breathing difficulties or a sensation of exhaustion during little physical activity.
Chest Pain: Chest pain could indicate that the heart is being overworked by hypertension, or that it is causing problems like angina or even a heart attack. This is a warning sign that requires quick action.
An irregular heartbeat or a pounding sensation in the chest, neck, or ears are symptoms that some patients report. These could be a sign of high blood pressure or irregular heartbeats brought on by hypertension.
Fatigue or confusion: Severe exhaustion, fogginess, or mental confusion, particularly if sudden, may indicate dangerously elevated blood pressure that is impairing circulation or brain function.
Read More: