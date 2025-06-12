Did You Know High Heels Can Make You Prone To Ankle Injuries? How To Choose Right Footwear That Doesn't Hurt

Wearing high heels may help elevate your style. However, unfortunately, it also raises your chances of ankle injuries. Yes, that’s right! An ankle sprain is one of the most common foot injuries, occurring when the ligaments that support the ankle tend to stretch or tear. This happens when the foot twists unnaturally, often during sudden movements or uneven landings. Did you know? High heels, though fashionable, can make one prone to ankle injuries because of the narrow heels, lack of support, and unstable positioning of the foot.

According to Dr Jeet Savla, Orthopedic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, wearing high heels shifts the body’s weight forward, straining the ankles and impacting the balance. This makes it easier to twist the ankle, mainly on stairs, slippery floors, or uneven surfaces," says Savla. He further cautions that without timely management, a sprained ankle can lead to chronic instability, repeated injuries, or even long-term joint issues that can steal one’s peace of mind. Here are some of the essential measures that women can take to prevent ankle injuries.

Tips to reduce the risk of ankle sprains from high heels

• Choose wider heels: Try to opt for block heels or wedges instead of wearing those stilettos that are about 4 to 6 inches and can cause discomfort. Block heels or wedges aid in better balance and distribute weight more evenly.

• Limit heel height: Stick to heels under 2 inches when it comes to regular use. The higher the heel, the greater the risk of sprains and falls.

• Use cushioned insoles: These tend to provide extra support and reduce pressure on the foot and ankle.

• Strengthen the ankles: Exercises like ankle circles, toe raises help improve stability.

• Wear heels on safe surfaces: Avoid rough, wet floors or uneven pavements while wearing heels that can raise the chances of sprains.

• Take breaks: Switch to flat shoes when walking long distances or standing for extended periods.



While high heels can help boost confidence and style, taking precautions can help avoid painful and long-term injuries that can cause pain and discomfort. "Smart choices and ankle care go a long way in preventing injuries. So, pay attention to your footwear without any delay and reduce the risk of ankle sprains," suggests the Orthopedic Surgeon.