How Space Travel Affects Body Systems, Study Examines

New Delhi: Space travel can cause shifts in the gut that might suppress the immune system of astronauts and affect their metabolism, according to a study. The findings help understand how space missions of long durations could affect health of astronauts, researchers said.

Using genetic technologies, a team of researchers, led by those at Canada's McGill University, analysed changes in the guts, colons and livers of mice onboard the International Space Station or the ISS over a period of three months.

An international collaboration of NASA and other space agencies, the ISS is a spacecraft in the Earth's orbit. It is a unique science lab and serves as a "home where crews of astronauts" live, according to the NASA.

The authors found significant shifts in gut bacteria that indicated changes in the mice's liver and intestinal genes, suggesting that spaceflight might suppress the immune system and alter metabolism.

"These interactions suggest disruption of the signals, metabolites, and immune factors exchanged across the gut-liver axis which are likely to drive glucose and lipid (fat) dysregulation," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal npj Biofilms and Microbiomes.