Explained: How Protein In Your Urine Affects Kidney Health? Everything You Need To Know

Kidneys are body's vital organs. They not only filter your body's blood by removing waste but also retain important proteins inside your body. Kidney health is also vital to keep your blood function as well as your body's immune system functioning. According to Dr Viswanath Billa, Senior Consultant Nephrologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai, when protein shows up in your urine called "proteinuria", it's like finding coffee grounds in your coffee cup. "This means the filter is not working properly." But there's a good news, as Dr Billa confirms that finding protein early through a simple urine test can help prevent serious kidney problems.

Why measuring protein matters:

Dr Billa says that the amount of protein in your urine works like a thermometer for kidney disease. Just as a thermometer tells you how high your fever is, protein levels tell doctors how much your kidneys are struggling. "What's even better is when doctors give you specific medicines to protect your kidneys, they can measure the protein again to see if the treatment is working. Less protein in your urine means the medicine is helping your kidneys heal," explains the Nephrologist.

Why Should You Care?

Many people with protein in their urine feel perfectly fine at first. But without treatment, it can lead to:

• Chronic kidney disease

• High blood pressure

• Kidney failure (in severe cases)

Common Causes High Protein In Your Urine Protein can leak into your urine because of: • Diabetes (high blood sugar) • High blood pressure • Infections (like UTIs) • Being overweight • Not drinking enough water • Certain medications (especially pain killers) • Autoimmune diseases • Smoking

Warning Signs to Watch For

While you might not notice symptoms early on, watch for:

• Foamy or bubbly urine (like soap suds)

• Swelling in your hands, feet, or face (especially puffy eyes in the morning)

• Getting up to pee frequently at night