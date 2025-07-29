ETV Bharat / health

Explained: How Protein In Your Urine Affects Kidney Health? Everything You Need To Know

Finding protein early through a simple urine test can help prevent serious kidney problems.

How Protein In Your Urine Affects Your Kidney Health (Representational Image)
How Protein In Your Urine Affects Your Kidney Health (Representational Image) (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST

3 Min Read

Kidneys are body's vital organs. They not only filter your body's blood by removing waste but also retain important proteins inside your body. Kidney health is also vital to keep your blood function as well as your body's immune system functioning. According to Dr Viswanath Billa, Senior Consultant Nephrologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai, when protein shows up in your urine called "proteinuria", it's like finding coffee grounds in your coffee cup. "This means the filter is not working properly." But there's a good news, as Dr Billa confirms that finding protein early through a simple urine test can help prevent serious kidney problems.

Why measuring protein matters:

Dr Billa says that the amount of protein in your urine works like a thermometer for kidney disease. Just as a thermometer tells you how high your fever is, protein levels tell doctors how much your kidneys are struggling. "What's even better is when doctors give you specific medicines to protect your kidneys, they can measure the protein again to see if the treatment is working. Less protein in your urine means the medicine is helping your kidneys heal," explains the Nephrologist.

Why Should You Care?

Many people with protein in their urine feel perfectly fine at first. But without treatment, it can lead to:

• Chronic kidney disease

• High blood pressure

• Kidney failure (in severe cases)

Common Causes High Protein In Your Urine

Protein can leak into your urine because of:

• Diabetes (high blood sugar)

• High blood pressure

• Infections (like UTIs)

• Being overweight

• Not drinking enough water

• Certain medications (especially pain killers)

• Autoimmune diseases

• Smoking

Warning Signs to Watch For

While you might not notice symptoms early on, watch for:

• Foamy or bubbly urine (like soap suds)

• Swelling in your hands, feet, or face (especially puffy eyes in the morning)

• Getting up to pee frequently at night

• Feeling tired or losing your appetite

Who Should Get Tested?

Get regular urine tests if you have:

• Diabetes

• High blood pressure

• High creatinine levels (found in blood tests)

• Kidney stones

• Family members with kidney disease

"Even if you feel fine, yearly testing is smart if you're at risk," recommends the doctor.

Simple Tests That Can Save Your Kidneys

Dipstick Test

• Quick test you can even do at home

• A special strip changes color if protein is present

UACR Test (Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio)

• More accurate test done in a lab

• Pro tip: Use your first morning urine for best results

24-Hour Urine Protein Test

• Most accurate test for measuring protein loss

• You collect all your urine over 24 hours in a special container

• Shows exactly how much protein your kidneys are leaking per day

Blood Tests

  • Shows how well your kidneys are working overall
  • Your doctor might also order an ultrasound

5 Simple Ways to Protect Your Kidneys

  • Drink plenty of clean water (6-8 glasses daily)
  • Control your blood sugar and blood pressure (if you have diabetes or hypertension)
  • Eat less salt (avoid processed foods and extra table salt)
  • Be careful with pain medications (don't overuse ibuprofen or similar drugs)
  • Stay active (even 30 minutes of walking helps)

"Finding protein in your urine is like a "check engine" light for your kidneys. It doesn't mean disaster, but it does mean you should see a doctor. With early detection and simple lifestyle changes, you can keep your kidneys healthy for life," suggests the doctor. He further urges that a simple urine test once a year could save your kidneys. Don't wait for symptoms as by then, damage may already be done. If you have questions about kidney health or need testing, consult your doctor or a nephrologist (kidney specialist)."

