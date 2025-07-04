Rising COVID-19 Cases In India: How Pregnant Women Can Stay Safe?

As the Covid-19 curve refuses to flatten in the country driven by the JN.1 variant, a sub-lineage of Omicron, is currently causing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases across several states in India. Known for its high transmissibility and mild to moderate symptoms in most people, it still poses a concern for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. Experts say that JN.1 may not be as severe as earlier Omicron variants. However, it does pose some challenges for expecting mothers.
According to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, Mumbai, pregnancy alters a woman’s immune system, making them more susceptible to respiratory infections and potential complications. Various studies also suggest that pregnant women with COVID-19 may face an increased risk of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and other complications, mainly in the third trimester. Hence, taking preventive steps is crucial to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.
Here's list of suggestions by Dr Siddhartha for pregnant women to stay cautious, follow safety measures, and consult the doctor to reduce the risk of any complications.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces and maintain safe distancing in public. It is also necessary to limit visitors at home. Moreover, pregnant women shouldn’t be around sick people who have symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever.
• Wear a well-fitted mask, especially in hospitals, clinics, or while traveling. You can also cover your face with a scarf. Follow cough etiquette. Don’t step out without wearing a mask.
• Wash hands frequently and carry hand sanitizer when outside. Try to maintain a safe distance from people at home or clinics, or hospitals. Avoid commuting by public transport.
• Monitor for symptoms like fever, sore throat, fatigue, or breathing difficulty; don’t ignore mild signs. It will be imperative for you to report these symptoms to the doctor without any delay. Don’t self-medicate and follow the guidelines given by the expert.
• Keep regular prenatal appointments, and opt for teleconsultations when possible. It is better to focus on your health.
• Focus on immunity-boosting foods. Try to include plenty of fruits, vegetables in the diet. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. It is necessary to cut down on junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods that can impact your immunity.
• Avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to symptomatic individuals.
The last word: Pregnant women should adhere to the COVID protocol of masking, hand sanitizing, and social distancing without fail.
