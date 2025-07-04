ETV Bharat / health

Rising COVID-19 Cases In India: How Pregnant Women Can Stay Safe?

Various studies suggest that pregnant women with COVID-19 may face an increased risk of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and other complications, mainly in the third trimester.

How Pregnant Women Can Stay Safe amid rising COVID 19 cases (Representational Image)
How Pregnant Women Can Stay Safe amid rising COVID 19 cases (Representational Image) (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST

2 Min Read

As the Covid-19 curve refuses to flatten in the country driven by the JN.1 variant, a sub-lineage of Omicron, is currently causing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases across several states in India. Known for its high transmissibility and mild to moderate symptoms in most people, it still poses a concern for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. Experts say that JN.1 may not be as severe as earlier Omicron variants. However, it does pose some challenges for expecting mothers.

According to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, Mumbai, pregnancy alters a woman’s immune system, making them more susceptible to respiratory infections and potential complications. Various studies also suggest that pregnant women with COVID-19 may face an increased risk of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and other complications, mainly in the third trimester. Hence, taking preventive steps is crucial to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.

Here's list of suggestions by Dr Siddhartha for pregnant women to stay cautious, follow safety measures, and consult the doctor to reduce the risk of any complications.

• Avoid crowded indoor spaces and maintain safe distancing in public. It is also necessary to limit visitors at home. Moreover, pregnant women shouldn’t be around sick people who have symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever.

• Wear a well-fitted mask, especially in hospitals, clinics, or while traveling. You can also cover your face with a scarf. Follow cough etiquette. Don’t step out without wearing a mask.

Focus on immunity-boosting foods and include plenty of fruits, vegetables in the diet
Focus on immunity-boosting foods and include plenty of fruits, vegetables in the diet (ETV Bharat)

• Wash hands frequently and carry hand sanitizer when outside. Try to maintain a safe distance from people at home or clinics, or hospitals. Avoid commuting by public transport.

• Monitor for symptoms like fever, sore throat, fatigue, or breathing difficulty; don’t ignore mild signs. It will be imperative for you to report these symptoms to the doctor without any delay. Don’t self-medicate and follow the guidelines given by the expert.

• Keep regular prenatal appointments, and opt for teleconsultations when possible. It is better to focus on your health.

• Focus on immunity-boosting foods. Try to include plenty of fruits, vegetables in the diet. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. It is necessary to cut down on junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods that can impact your immunity.

• Avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to symptomatic individuals.
The last word: Pregnant women should adhere to the COVID protocol of masking, hand sanitizing, and social distancing without fail.

Read More:

  1. Planning A Baby After Marriage? What Every Couple Should Know Before Starting A Family
  2. World Allergy Week 2025 Is Focusing on 'Anaphylaxis', The Dangerous Allergic Reaction That Can Happen To Anyone
  3. 'Pilates Rave' Is Where Fitness Meets Partying, Goa’s First-Ever Coming Up This Weekend

As the Covid-19 curve refuses to flatten in the country driven by the JN.1 variant, a sub-lineage of Omicron, is currently causing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases across several states in India. Known for its high transmissibility and mild to moderate symptoms in most people, it still poses a concern for vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. Experts say that JN.1 may not be as severe as earlier Omicron variants. However, it does pose some challenges for expecting mothers.

According to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, Mumbai, pregnancy alters a woman’s immune system, making them more susceptible to respiratory infections and potential complications. Various studies also suggest that pregnant women with COVID-19 may face an increased risk of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and other complications, mainly in the third trimester. Hence, taking preventive steps is crucial to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.

Here's list of suggestions by Dr Siddhartha for pregnant women to stay cautious, follow safety measures, and consult the doctor to reduce the risk of any complications.

• Avoid crowded indoor spaces and maintain safe distancing in public. It is also necessary to limit visitors at home. Moreover, pregnant women shouldn’t be around sick people who have symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever.

• Wear a well-fitted mask, especially in hospitals, clinics, or while traveling. You can also cover your face with a scarf. Follow cough etiquette. Don’t step out without wearing a mask.

Focus on immunity-boosting foods and include plenty of fruits, vegetables in the diet
Focus on immunity-boosting foods and include plenty of fruits, vegetables in the diet (ETV Bharat)

• Wash hands frequently and carry hand sanitizer when outside. Try to maintain a safe distance from people at home or clinics, or hospitals. Avoid commuting by public transport.

• Monitor for symptoms like fever, sore throat, fatigue, or breathing difficulty; don’t ignore mild signs. It will be imperative for you to report these symptoms to the doctor without any delay. Don’t self-medicate and follow the guidelines given by the expert.

• Keep regular prenatal appointments, and opt for teleconsultations when possible. It is better to focus on your health.

• Focus on immunity-boosting foods. Try to include plenty of fruits, vegetables in the diet. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water. It is necessary to cut down on junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods that can impact your immunity.

• Avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to symptomatic individuals.
The last word: Pregnant women should adhere to the COVID protocol of masking, hand sanitizing, and social distancing without fail.

Read More:

  1. Planning A Baby After Marriage? What Every Couple Should Know Before Starting A Family
  2. World Allergy Week 2025 Is Focusing on 'Anaphylaxis', The Dangerous Allergic Reaction That Can Happen To Anyone
  3. 'Pilates Rave' Is Where Fitness Meets Partying, Goa’s First-Ever Coming Up This Weekend

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PREGNANT WOMAN SAFETY FROM COVIDCOVID 19JN 1 VARIANT OF COVIDCOVID 19 AND PREGNANCY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.