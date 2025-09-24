ETV Bharat / health

How Naturopathy Is Redefining Health And Healing As Lasting, And Cost-Effective Wellness

There has been quite a powerful shift in the way people approach health and wellness. Beyond hospitals, prescriptions, and quick-fix remedies, many are now turning toward natural therapies that promise not just relief but balance, prevention, and long-lasting healing. This has made the niche or alternative method of treatment, naturopathy, more accessible than it was considered before. From herbal remedies and yoga to acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and nutrition, naturopathy is redefining how we view healthcare and blending ancient wisdom with modern developments. But why are more people moving toward alternative therapies, and why are they more relevant now than ever?

According to Dr Umashankar Sharma, Medical-In-Charge at Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, naturopathy offers not just healing but harmony. "Naturopathy is all about prevention, balance, and nature's healing, unlike man-made interventions. But the most exciting breakthrough in this area is perhaps its increased accessibility and affordability," observes Dr Sharma.

What is Naturopathy?

Naturopathy is a way of living that focuses on treating a person’s body, mind, and spirit. Dr Sharma says tt encourages the body’s ability to heal itself by addressing the root cause of illness, not just the symptoms. "Naturopathy combines traditional healing methods with modern, evidence-based practices. It often involves lifestyle changes and natural remedies to support long-term wellness and balance," explains the doctor.

Some of the most well-known naturopathic treatments are