How Naturopathy Is Redefining Health And Healing As Lasting, And Cost-Effective Wellness
Naturopathy is all about prevention, balance, and nature's healing, unlike man-made interventions.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
There has been quite a powerful shift in the way people approach health and wellness. Beyond hospitals, prescriptions, and quick-fix remedies, many are now turning toward natural therapies that promise not just relief but balance, prevention, and long-lasting healing. This has made the niche or alternative method of treatment, naturopathy, more accessible than it was considered before. From herbal remedies and yoga to acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and nutrition, naturopathy is redefining how we view healthcare and blending ancient wisdom with modern developments. But why are more people moving toward alternative therapies, and why are they more relevant now than ever?
According to Dr Umashankar Sharma, Medical-In-Charge at Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, naturopathy offers not just healing but harmony. "Naturopathy is all about prevention, balance, and nature's healing, unlike man-made interventions. But the most exciting breakthrough in this area is perhaps its increased accessibility and affordability," observes Dr Sharma.
What is Naturopathy?
Naturopathy is a way of living that focuses on treating a person’s body, mind, and spirit. Dr Sharma says tt encourages the body’s ability to heal itself by addressing the root cause of illness, not just the symptoms. "Naturopathy combines traditional healing methods with modern, evidence-based practices. It often involves lifestyle changes and natural remedies to support long-term wellness and balance," explains the doctor.
Some of the most well-known naturopathic treatments are
- Herbal treatment
- Nutrition and diet treatment
- Detoxification modalities
- Hydrotherapy (water treatments)
- Fasting and purifying
- Stress reduction through meditation and mindfulness
Once considered a luxury due to the unavailability of practitioners and centres, naturopathy is now fast becoming mainstream wellness culture, all because of how budget-friendly and convenient it has become.
Is This Expensive?
For some, the term 'natural healing' pushes them to think of high-end spas, expensive organic capsules, and luxury health retreats. However, naturopathy is not about indulgences or expense. Dr Sharma says that some of the most effective naturopathic remedies are also the most affordable.
Consider nutrition, for instance. A seasonal vegetable and fruit, greens, whole grain, and plant protein diet can prove to be far cheaper than packaged and processed foods. Turmeric, tulsi, and ginger, the cornerstones of naturopathy, are staples in Indian households and marketplaces.
Hydrotherapy, as part of naturopathic therapy, is usually available in the form of basic therapies such as cold compresses, warm baths, and steam therapy. They are affordable but carry wonderful therapeutic potentials such as relieving pain, enhanced circulation, and detoxification.
Availability of low-cost naturopathy centers, economy wellness resorts, and telemedicine consultations has also increased the availability of the treatments. In India and many parts of the world, people are opting for natural treatment for chronic health issues, stress, or for preventive purposes.
Healing Chronic Conditions Without Side Effects
Dr Sharma points out that it is perhaps the greatest reason that people are choosing naturopathy to treat chronic illness, as it has no side effects. "Most chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, asthma, and digestive disorders, are lifestyle diseases. Naturopathy helps cure such illnesses, as it focuses on finding the causes rather than the symptoms," says Dr Sharma.
For instance:
- A patient with high blood pressure can be put through a routine of dietary modification, daily walking, and relaxation therapies.
- A patient with arthritis can be cured using anti-inflammatory herbs, hydrotherapy sessions, and a detox diet in order to reduce flare-ups.
- Indigestion can be treated by using fasting, fermented food, and herbal tonics.
"All these treatments are not only non-surgical and natural but also inexpensive and achievable. These are long-lasting treatments," confirms Dr Sharma.
Why Now?
After the COVID-19 pandemic, people are more aware than ever about the necessity of robust immunity, stress resistance, and holistic health. Yet, for most, the luxury of costly gym memberships, designer diets, and high-end wellness retreats is still unaffordable. Naturopathy comes to the rescue by offering affordable, natural, and sustainable solutions to health and healing. "Based on straightforward, science-supported principles like clean eating, regular exercise, plant-based supplementation, and conscious living, naturopathy is a cost-effective, preventive, and active health strategy for everyone," assures the expert.
Read More: