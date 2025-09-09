Morning Alarm Could Increase The Chances Of heart Attack and Stroke: Study
This rise in blood pressure is more pronounced for individuals who have had less than 7 hours of sleep, with potential heart-related issues
Published : September 9, 2025 at 9:46 AM IST
A recent study from the University of Virginia’s School of Nursing notes that morning alarm clocks coul dbe raising blood pressure. This could put you at greater risk of adverse cardiovascular events, such as stroke and heart attack. The researcher Kim studies 32 participants over two days. During sleep, participants wore smartwatches and finger blood pressure cuffs. The first night, the study notes, they were told to awaken naturally, without an alarm. The second night, they were instructed to set an alarm to awaken them after over five hours of sleep. The comparative result showed surge in blood pressure rating between the natural and forced awakening.
Although, the result from this pilot study must be interpreted with caution and validated in a large sample, her research showed that those who were forced awake had a morning blood pressure surge 74% greater than those who woke up naturally.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to sheds light on how waking up to an alarm could have a more serious consequence an increased risk of stroke. "This rise in blood pressure is more pronounced for individuals who have had less than 7 hours of sleep, heightening the potential for heart-related issues such as heart attacks and strokes. The risk is especially concerning for those with preexisting heart disease or hypertension," wrote the Dr Kumar. He further shared, "Being abruptly woken up from deep sleep can lead to sleep inertia, where individuals feel groggy for up to two hours, further adding to the stress."
How Waking Up To Alarms Affects Your Blood Pressure Levels
Stress Response: When an alarm sounds, it triggers the body's stress response, releasing cortisol and adrenaline.
Increased Blood Pressure: These hormones can cause the heart to beat faster and blood vessels to constrict, leading to a temporary increase in blood pressure.
Morning Blood Pressure Surge: This sudden rise in blood pressure upon waking is known as the morning blood pressure surge, and it can be exagger partated when waking up to an alarm, particularly if sleep is insufficient.
Cardiovascular Risks: While a temporary increase is normal, a consistently exaggerated morning blood pressure surge can be risky, especially for individuals with heart conditions.
Sleep Inertia: The sudden awakening can also cause sleep inertia, leaving you feeling groggy and disoriented for a period of time.
Sleep Quality: Research suggests that insufficient sleep (less than 7 hours) combined with alarm-induced awakenings can further exacerbate the risk of morning blood pressure surges and related cardiovascular issues.
Best alarm tones to wake up
- Soft instrumental sounds such as flute, violins, pianos
- Raindrops
- Smooth Jazz
- Flowing sound of stream or river
- Ocean waves
- Chirping sound of birds
- Sounds of Rain forest
- Forest Atmosphere
How to Wake Up Without an Alarm
- Letting natural light into your space to lessen the brain's production of the sleep hormone melatonin. You will be able to wake up naturally as a result.
- Pay attention to your body's natural sleep signals, like yawning or feeling tired, and go to bed when you feel ready.
- Regular physical activity can improve sleep quality and make it easier to wake up feeling refreshed.
- Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule:Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body's natural sleep-wake cycle (circadian rhythm). Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Sleep deprivation can lead to grogginess and make it harder to wake up.
Avoid the Snooze Button: Getting out of bed after the first alarm can make waking up easier. Although it may be tempting to hit the snooze button to get an extra few minutes of sleep, any additional sleep will be fragmented. Disrupted sleep does not provide the same benefits as continuous sleep. In fact, it is associated with increased stress and other harmful effects.
Get Enough Sleep: One reason people rely on the snooze button is because they do not wake up feeling refreshed and crave more sleep. However, sleeping a few extra minutes in the morning is not an efficient way to deal with chronic sleep deprivation. Each person has their own individual sleep needs, but most adults require at least seven hours.
Listen to Energising Music: Research shows that the sound of your alarm could potentially reduce the grogginess or sleep inertia you experience after waking. While data is inconclusive, there is some evidence which associates melodic-sounding alarms with less perceived sleep inertia
Eat a Nutritious Breakfast: Food is essential for getting necessary nutrients and energy each day. Eating breakfast is a great way to increase your energy in the morning.
People who regularly eat breakfast report greater alertness and improved mood when waking up as well as better overall sleep than people who do not eat breakfast. Additionally, the practice of skipping breakfast may disrupt one’s sleep-wake cycle.
