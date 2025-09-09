ETV Bharat / health

Morning Alarm Could Increase The Chances Of heart Attack and Stroke: Study

A recent study from the University of Virginia’s School of Nursing notes that morning alarm clocks coul dbe raising blood pressure. This could put you at greater risk of adverse cardiovascular events, such as stroke and heart attack. The researcher Kim studies 32 participants over two days. During sleep, participants wore smartwatches and finger blood pressure cuffs. The first night, the study notes, they were told to awaken naturally, without an alarm. The second night, they were instructed to set an alarm to awaken them after over five hours of sleep. The comparative result showed surge in blood pressure rating between the natural and forced awakening.

Although, the result from this pilot study must be interpreted with caution and validated in a large sample, her research showed that those who were forced awake had a morning blood pressure surge 74% greater than those who woke up naturally.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to sheds light on how waking up to an alarm could have a more serious consequence an increased risk of stroke. "This rise in blood pressure is more pronounced for individuals who have had less than 7 hours of sleep, heightening the potential for heart-related issues such as heart attacks and strokes. The risk is especially concerning for those with preexisting heart disease or hypertension," wrote the Dr Kumar. He further shared, "Being abruptly woken up from deep sleep can lead to sleep inertia, where individuals feel groggy for up to two hours, further adding to the stress."

How Waking Up To Alarms Affects Your Blood Pressure Levels

Stress Response: When an alarm sounds, it triggers the body's stress response, releasing cortisol and adrenaline.

Increased Blood Pressure: These hormones can cause the heart to beat faster and blood vessels to constrict, leading to a temporary increase in blood pressure.

Morning Blood Pressure Surge: This sudden rise in blood pressure upon waking is known as the morning blood pressure surge, and it can be exagger partated when waking up to an alarm, particularly if sleep is insufficient.

Cardiovascular Risks: While a temporary increase is normal, a consistently exaggerated morning blood pressure surge can be risky, especially for individuals with heart conditions.