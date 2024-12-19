ETV Bharat / health

Spending More Time On Screen Can Cause Heart Issues; Expert Opinion

It is needless to say that screen time has become an integral part of our daily life. From work-related tasks to leisure activities like watching television, playing video games, or scrolling through social media, we spend a significant time of our day in front of screens. However, this increased sedentary behavior has raised concerns about its impact on overall health, particularly cardiovascular well-being.

"Prolonged screen time is often associated with physical inactivity, poor posture, and increased stress levels — all of which can contribute to cardiovascular risk factors," says Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar, Director – Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune. He further explains that sedentary lifestyle has been linked to conditions such as obesity, hypertension, elevated cholesterol levels, and type 2 diabetes, which are major contributors to heart disease. "Extended screen usage can disrupt sleep patterns and increase exposure to blue light, which may also negatively affect heart health," says Dr. Palshikar

Another important factor that Dr. Palshikar highlights is the sedentary lifestyle which can also impact the heart health. Sedentary lifestyles means being inactive for a long time. "In most cases, it is desk jobs, extended screen time, or the convenience of technology that most of us spend a significant portion of our day sitting or reclining. This lack of physical movement is more than just a lifestyle choice—it has implications for cardiovascular health," explains Dr. Palshikar.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Additionally, prolonged screen usage is often associated with sedentary behavior, which can lead to several risk factors for heart disease, including:

Physical inactivity: Spending extended hours sitting in front of screens reduces opportunities for physical activity, a cornerstone of cardiovascular health.

Obesity: A sedentary lifestyle combined with screen-related snacking can contribute to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, which is strongly linked to heart disease.

Hypertension and poor circulation: Sitting for long durations can slow blood circulation, elevate blood pressure, and increase the risk of blood clots.