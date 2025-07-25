Explained: Why 7,000 Steps A Day Might Be All You Need To Reduce The Risk Of Death By 37 %

For years, you have marched around the living room at 11:58 in the night, phone in hand, desperately trying to hit that 10,000 steps goal. You chose escalators when you were running late, but then regretted it and judged yourself for being 'lazy.' Your fitness band showed a 'sedentary day.' But what if we told you that 10,000 steps was just a hallowed benchmark and had never been based on science in the first place? Yes, it goes with the popular saying, 'tell a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.' Doctors, fitness experts, nutritionists, every individual in the business of health said the same lie: "Walk 10,000 steps a day!"

Now, a new study has shaken the foundations of the step-counting gospel. Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers found that walking just 7,000 steps a day can reduce the risk of death by 37 per cent. And no, you don't need to hit 10K to qualify for a longer, healthier life.

So... Where Did the 10,000-Step Goal Come From?

Surprisingly, not from a scientist, but a marketing campaign. In 1965, a Japanese company in Tokyo, Yamasa Tokei, released a pedometer named 'manpo-kei', which literally means '10,000 steps meter'. The number wasn't backed by any medical research or a study, it just sounded good. Neat, rounded, and easy to remember. The slogan was: "Let's walk 10,000 steps a day", and soon it became a global mantra.

Dr Amit Gawande, a pulmonologist in Mumbai, calls the number "a classic case of wellness marketing that turned into unquestioned medical advice." He says that there was never a biological threshold discovered which noted 10,000 steps, but it became so popular that everyone started following it," says Dr Gawande. And what made it worse is the social media where 'so-called' experts have been recommending 10,000 steps. "For many people, it's not sustainable. And for many, it's not even advisable," says Dr Gawande.

Welcome to the New 7,000 Club

Researchers in the US, tracked over 2,000 middle-aged adults over a decade. They found that those who walked at least 7,000 steps per day had lower mortality rates than those who walked fewer steps. Interestingly, the health benefits didn't change after about 7,500 steps. More steps didn't hurt, but they didn't provide any extra benefits either.

"It's not about walking and exhausting yourself," says Dr Aamir Hussain, Consultant Physician, who advised one of his patients with high HDL and LDL to walk but not the 10,000 step goal, saying consistency is more important than intensity. "Walking is healthy, but not when you have other underlying issues. You can't prescribe 10,000 steps to an individual who has high cholesterol or has heart issues," says Dr Hussain.

Let's accept, that it is liberating to know that 7,000 steps are enough! Yes, the remaining 3,000 steps being not important makes a difference. With a busy schedule or physical limitations, knowing that you are good if you walk 7,000 steps is a relief.

Will the 10,000 Steps Cliché Die?

While the study clearly states that 7,000 steps are enough and rather help you live longer, the cultural obsession with 10,000 has become so entrenched that many fitness apps and trackers still default to that number. This pushes the user into what some experts now call "step guilt". Mumbai-based celebrity fitness coach Sameer Hussain puts it: "People tell me they feel like failures if they don't walk 10K. I ask them, 'Is it good to walk joyfully or chase the goal and burn out soon?'" Hussain says that the fitness industry and individuals need a mindset shift. "10,000 steps has become more performative than aspirational. People are stressing over this number more than enjoying the activity of movement," says the fitness coach.

Quality Over Quantity

This belief may sound conventional, but it can't go out of date. The study notes that it's not just about how many steps you walk, but how regularly you can do that. "Even low-to-moderate intensity walking can aid cardiovascular and metabolic health. Brisk walking for shorter durations often helps more than tracking those 10,000 steps and then feeling exhausted," says Dr Gawande. Fitness coach Hussain even points out that people have become obsessed with this number. "Many won't get on the treadmill because they don't have a phone which can calculate their steps. That's the height of obsession," reveals Hussain.

Should You Take 7,000 Steps Now?

Depends! This new shift is more inclusive. It is more friendly for older adults and those juggling full-time work and family life. "You don't need to be a marathoner to be healthy. You just need to move," says yoga expert and marathoner Reena Saini.

While experts agree that step-counting can be a great motivator, they suggest to be mindful. "Movement is important, and that can be dancing or gardening, also. Walking your dog can also add to your fitness goal," says Saini.

So, you don't necessarily need to stop at 7,000 steps; you can go on for 12,000 steps as long as you are enjoying it. If it's making you exhausted and unreachable, then maybe a walk around the block is enough. As you don't need 10,000 steps to live longer, you just need to walk smart and not hard. Experts say, rethinking your daily goal and your feet will thank you!