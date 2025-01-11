You Are What You Eat: How Food Shapes Your Brain And Mind

We all grew up listening to this old age phrase, 'you are what you eat'. It means, what you eat has a direct impact on your health and well-being. This was not just a phrase during the Middle Ages, people held a strong idea about what they ate would affect their mood. If they were feeling low, they would eat dates or pears. If they were anxious, they would reach chicory or lettuce. Over the years it seems to have changed. We have lost the idea that food can affect our brains. Today, we are so keen on feeding our bodies that we overlook our brain – our body's most vital and energy-demanding organ.

Science has long established that food alters our brain chemistry, it shapes our thoughts and our actions. In fact, the stomach and brain have a connection and it begins before one is even born as it starts in the womb. To explain, the brain and the gut originate from the same cells in the embryo and as you grow older this connection gets stronger, so much so that the gut is called the second brain. "Day after day what you eat is broken down, it turns into nutrients. These nutrients are taken into the bloodstream and carried up to the brain. And once there, they become the very fabric of your brain. It's very crucial," explains Dr. Urvi Sathe, a Psychiatrist in Mumbai.

Food for thought: Why does diet matter?

Biologically, the human brain works hard, even when we sleep it is active so it needs a lot of fuel. Our brain makes up only 2% of our body weight but it uses 20% of our energy, making the brain the hungriest organ. According to experts, there are three reasons why what we feed ourselves matters to the brain.

Building high-quality brain cells: Our cells replace continuously. "While this is true for most of the body, it doesn't apply to the brain. The majority of our brain cells stay with us for our entire lives. If you need high-quality brain cells, you need high-quality food," says Dr. Sathe.

Our cells replace continuously. "While this is true for most of the body, it doesn't apply to the brain. The majority of our brain cells stay with us for our entire lives. If you need high-quality brain cells, you need high-quality food," says Dr. Sathe. Protecting the brain: Healthy food protects your body from cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. It can make you live longer but it also helps your brain. This is the second reason that a healthy diet can protect your mind and shield your brain from harm. "It reduces the risk of stroke and slows ageing. It boosts memory and reduces the risk of Alzheimer's," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupendra Sharma. Alzheimer's is the same disease that affects 46 million people and by 2050 it is projected to affect 130 million people. Alzheimer's disease is credited to bad genes and lifestyle. However, according to newer research, the genes may load the gun but it is the lifestyle that pulls the trigger. One-third of all Alzheimer's cases can be prevented if people eat a healthy diet. There are long and short-term benefits of eating right.

Healthy food protects your body from cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. It can make you live longer but it also helps your brain. This is the second reason that a healthy diet can protect your mind and shield your brain from harm. "It reduces the risk of stroke and slows ageing. It boosts memory and reduces the risk of Alzheimer's," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupendra Sharma. Alzheimer's is the same disease that affects 46 million people and by 2050 it is projected to affect 130 million people. Alzheimer's disease is credited to bad genes and lifestyle. However, according to newer research, the genes may load the gun but it is the lifestyle that pulls the trigger. One-third of all Alzheimer's cases can be prevented if people eat a healthy diet. There are long and short-term benefits of eating right. Influencing mood: The third reason is that food can affect your mood. It can happen when you don't eat something. "If you have Vitamin B12 deficiency you are more prone to depression. It can also happen if you eat too much of something. If you eat a lot of processed food or a lot of sugar, it increases the root cause of stress and low mood," says Dr. Sathe.

Nourish your mind to change your life

Globally, six out of every 10 people eat junk food regularly while nine in ten do not eat enough fruits and vegetables. "It is important to emphasise that what one eats not only fuels our bodies but also impacts our mood, cognition, and emotional well-being. Nutrient-dense foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats provide the brain with essential vitamins, minerals, and energy needed to function optimally. Conversely, a diet high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can contribute to inflammation and negatively affect neurotransmitter function, leading to increased stress, anxiety, and even depression," says Dietician Kavita Sharma at Prakash Hospital in Gurugram.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

The good news? It's never too late to start. "Our brain has a fascinating quality. It is plastic so the way you learn a new language or a new skill, you can train your brain to prefer healthy food and to eat better. And the new information changes your thoughts, opinions, and actions," says the Clinical Psychologist, and adds a healthy food can make you a better version of yourself.

"Your diet is the foundation of your mental health. Choose foods that support clarity, calmness, and resilience. Happiness starts in the kitchen. What you put on your plate shapes how you feel. Healthy food creates a healthy mind. Junk food creates mental fog and the road to mental clarity is paved with mindful eating," he adds.

Dietician Sharma suggests key nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, magnesium, and antioxidants support brain health and resilience against mental health challenges. "Hydration and a balanced diet are equally critical for maintaining stable energy and mood throughout the day. What you put on your plate directly impacts your mind so nourish it with care for a happier and healthier you," suggests Sharma. So, listen to your gut and start feeding your brain right.