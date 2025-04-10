Movement Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease: How Exercise Can Be A Game-Changer

There are millions of people in the world who suffer from Parkinson’s disease. Think about the possibility of getting up one day just to realise you are unable to move your body the way you used to. Tasks like walking or even holding a cup has started to become difficult. This is what Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disorder, does to people – affects their movement, balance and coordination.

Parkinson’s may not have a cure yet but over the years extensive research done on the subject has proven that “exercise” is a form of medicine for the disease. Dr Balaji B S, Consultant, Neurology and Epileptology at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru says any type of movement, in fact movement therapy not only slows down the symptoms but even protects the brain cells from further damage and improves mobility. All of this has led the doctors to believe that exercise can be considered as one of the best ways for managing Parkinson’s," says Dt Balaji.

What Causes Parkinson's Disease

Staying active and exercising regularly is very beneficial for the overall health (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Both a hormone and a neurotransmitter, dopamine, is responsible for the smoothness and control of our movements. Parkinson’s disease affects the neurons that produce dopamine, decreasing its levels and leading to symptoms like tremors, stiffness and slower actions. To counter this, exercise has proven to be a natural dopamine enhancer which has in turn impacted the release of other neurochemicals that work to improve our motor function as well as mood.

"Our brain has an incredible ability to rewire itself into forming new habits and behaviour. Exercising acts as a stimulator for the production of a protein (BDNF – Brain-Derived Neurotropic Factor) that helps in neuron survival and forming newer neurocognitive connections," explains the neurologist.

Apart from this, Dr Balaji says regular exercise and leading an active lifestyle reduces the risk of developing chronic inflammation or oxidative stress in the brain cells, which is a major factor for Parkinson’s disease.

What Kind of Exercise Works Best for Parkinson’s?

Parkinson’s requires a well-thought-out plan and combination of exercises (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Although staying active and exercising regularly is very beneficial for the overall health of a person, not all types of exercise routines can be used for taking care of this specific disease. Parkinson’s requires a well-thought-out plan and combination of exercises that caters to one’s aerobic ability, strength and coordination.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT):

Cycling and fast paced walking involve doing vigorous movements in a short duration. Such an action benefits the cardiovascular health along with improving motor function. Studies have even shown that higher-intensity workout routines like these have the ability to produce the most dopamine.

Boxing and Martial Arts:

Knowing the many benefits of exercising, specific training programs have been developed to combat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. One such routine is non-contact boxing that is rapidly gaining popularity and helping the people suffering from this disease regain balance, agility and reaction time.

Tai Chi and Yoga:

Parkinson’s patients suffer the most from loss of stability and balance. Activities like Tai Chi and Yoga that deliberately focus on slower motions and flexibility, help people to reduce stiffness and prevent falling along with improving their posture and coordination.

Dance Therapy:

Dancing has been considered to be one of the best forms of working out. In addition to refining one’s movements, it also contributes towards making them socially active and finding rhythm in life which makes the whole activity fun!

"Medications have helped the people suffering from Parkinson’s to manage the symptoms, but there is still no treatment that helps to slow down the progression of the disease," reveals Dr Balaji. Among a situation like this, he says exercising has come up to be a simple and effective solution. It has the potential to delay worsening of the symptoms, improve one’s quality of life and even keep the brain healthier for longer.