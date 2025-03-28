Can Obesity Affect Your Chances Of Parenthood? Here's Everything You Want To Know About Excessive Weight Gain Effects On Fertility

The world recently celebrated The World Obesity Day on March 4. But it is never enough to talk about the side effect excessive weight gain brings with it on an individual's health. As per WHO report one in eight people in the world are living with obesity. A report by National Institute of Health notes that nearly one in every three adults are overweight. Moreover, while we talk about general side effects of obesity, seldom there is conversation about how obesity or excessive weight can impact fertility in men and women. Dr Jyoti Gupta, Senior IVF Consultant, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon confirms that obesity affects fertility whether men or women.

"Gaining excess weight can lead to hormonal imbalances, irregular menses, and ovulation problems in women, making it harder for them to conceive. When it comes to men, they can face lower testosterone levels, reduced sperm quality, and decreased fertility due to being overweight," explains Dr Gupta. She further says that conditions associated with obesity, such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and insulin resistance, further hinder conception in women.

Weight matters

Lifestyle modifications such as balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and staying stress-free by doing yoga and meditation can help reduce excess weight. "Understand that weight loss can help to tackle hormonal balance and enhance one’s reproductive health. Couples struggling with obesity-related fertility issues should seek medical guidance to medical interventions if necessary," says Dr Gupta. She advises to opt for ARTs such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) under the expert’s guidance in some cases to be able to conceive and achieve the dream of parenthood.

Undoubtedly, Obesity is a growing global health concern, and its impacts extend beyond chronic diseases to fertility health. Excess weight can significantly affect reproductive health in both men and women, making it harder to conceive naturally. Agrees Dr Rashmi Niphadkar, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune. "For women, obesity can lead to hormonal imbalances. Higher levels of estrogen accumulated in fat cells may interfere with conception and impair the reproductive system. In addition, obesity increases the risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, miscarriage, and other pregnancy complications," warns the fertility specialist.

Male obesity is linked to lower testosterone levels (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

The Male Factor

On the other hand, male obesity is linked to lower testosterone levels, poor sperm quality, and a higher risk of erectile dysfunction. Excess body fat may raise estrogen levels, which can impair sperm motility and production. "A successful pregnancy may be less likely in overweight men because they are more likely to have lower sperm counts and higher rates of DNA fragmentation," adds Dr Niphadkar.

Experts suggests that for couples who are struggling with obesity-related infertility, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly are all crucial lifestyle adjustments. "Even a small reduction in weight of 5–10% might significantly improve fertility outcomes. Reaching out to a fertility specialist can also help couples identify the best course of action and evaluate possible treatment options. Reproductive success depends on keeping a healthy weight, which is also beneficial for overall well-being," concludes Dr Niphadkar.