Inflammation During Pregnancy May Trigger Anxiety In Babies; Here's Everything To Know

Pregnancy is a beautiful experience. But it comes with a host of challenges for a woman. The mother's body undergoes immense physical and emotional changes. And now, scientists are finding that what happens inside the womb may shape more than just a baby's physical health. New research suggests that inflammation during pregnancy, whether triggered by stress, infection, or poor diet, could have lasting effects on a child's mental wellbeing, potentially increasing the risk of anxiety later in life. The preclinical study published in Weill Cornell Medicine last month notes that increased risk for anxiety may begin before birth due to infection or stressful events during pregnancy.

Scientists have long known that maternal difficulty during pregnancy may raise a child's risk for psychiatric illness, but the biological pathways between these prenatal experiences and later mental health have been unclear. The researchers discovered that adversity in the womb configured a small percentage of these brain cells to be overly active when faced with a threatening situation, creating a vulnerability to anxiety. This was done through the study of ventral dentate gyrus (vDG), a region in the brain that is part of the hippocampus that helps a person assess threats in the environment.

“Our data reveal prenatal adversity left lasting imprints on the neurons of the vDG linking gestational environment to anxiety-like behavior,” said Dr. Miklos Toth, the Arleen B. Rifkind, M.D. Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, who co-led the research. “This mechanism may help explain the persistent stress sensitivity and avoidance seen in some individuals with innate anxiety.”