Inflammation During Pregnancy May Trigger Anxiety In Babies; Here's Everything To Know
Inflammation during pregnancy, whether triggered by stress could have lasting effects on a child's mental well-being, potentially increasing the risk of anxiety later in life.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
Pregnancy is a beautiful experience. But it comes with a host of challenges for a woman. The mother's body undergoes immense physical and emotional changes. And now, scientists are finding that what happens inside the womb may shape more than just a baby's physical health. New research suggests that inflammation during pregnancy, whether triggered by stress, infection, or poor diet, could have lasting effects on a child's mental wellbeing, potentially increasing the risk of anxiety later in life. The preclinical study published in Weill Cornell Medicine last month notes that increased risk for anxiety may begin before birth due to infection or stressful events during pregnancy.
Scientists have long known that maternal difficulty during pregnancy may raise a child's risk for psychiatric illness, but the biological pathways between these prenatal experiences and later mental health have been unclear. The researchers discovered that adversity in the womb configured a small percentage of these brain cells to be overly active when faced with a threatening situation, creating a vulnerability to anxiety. This was done through the study of ventral dentate gyrus (vDG), a region in the brain that is part of the hippocampus that helps a person assess threats in the environment.
“Our data reveal prenatal adversity left lasting imprints on the neurons of the vDG linking gestational environment to anxiety-like behavior,” said Dr. Miklos Toth, the Arleen B. Rifkind, M.D. Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, who co-led the research. “This mechanism may help explain the persistent stress sensitivity and avoidance seen in some individuals with innate anxiety.”
But how does an inflammatory environment in the womb cause lasting changes in the brain that may lead to anxiety? According to Dr Kanika Gera Thakral, Consultant- Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida, inflammation disrupts the signaling and balance of stress hormones. "
When a mother has chronic inflammation during pregnancy, it can take a toll on the baby’s brain development. Exposure to inflammation in the womb may raise the chances of anxiety or stress-related problems in children as they grow and thrive," says Dr Thakral.
Moreover, inflammation is the body's natural defense mechanism against infection or injury. Experts say, a certain level of inflammation is normal during pregnancy. It helps the body adapt to the growing baby and supports key stages of development. However, when inflammation becomes chronic or excessive, it can create a negative impact on biological changes in the mother and the baby by affecting the brain's chemistry, leading to long-term effects on the child. Studies suggest that high levels of maternal inflammation may “prime” the baby’s developing brain to be more sensitive to stress later in life, increasing the risk of anxiety disorders or emotional regulation difficulties in childhood and adolescence.
While not every child is affected, good prenatal care, regular check-ups, and managing health conditions during pregnancy are key. Here are some steps to reduce inflammation during pregnancy and promote better mental health in the child:
“Mothers are advised to take utmost care of themselves during pregnancy, which in turn will be beneficial for the baby’s health. Don’t miss those regular check-ups and follow-ups with the doctor," suggests Dr Thakral.
