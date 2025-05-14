ETV Bharat / health

How Diet And Hormones Impact The Chances Of Breast Cancer: Everything You Need To Know

Breast cancer is one of the leading health concerns for women across the globe. According to recent data, 2,096,840 cases were estimated globally with 666,103 deaths. In India alone, the numbers were 310,720 in 2024. Every year, breast at least 28 per cent women are diagnosed with breast cancer in India with estimated 216,000 new cases. While genetics is the popular driver of breast cancer, ad per data, nearly half of all breast cancer cases occur in women with no identifiable risk factors beyond gender and age. This calls for an urgent action to re-evaluate the role of modifiable lifestyle factors – primarily diet and hormonal health for breast cancer prevention.

“Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent malignancies among women globally,” says Dr. Preeti Nagar, Dietitian at NIIMS Medical College & Hospital. “Many factors contribute to its pathogenesis, with diet and hormonal balance playing pivotal roles."

Hormone are the Silent Influencers

Hormones such as estrogen and progesterone are central to the development and function of breast tissue. However, prolonged exposure to elevated levels of estrogen—whether naturally occurring or externally introduced—has been linked with a heightened risk of breast cancer. Experts say, estrogen not only stimulates breast cell proliferation but its metabolic by-products can also induce DNA damage through oxidative stress, increasing the likelihood of malignant transformation.

“Estrogen promotes cell proliferation in breast epithelium,” explains Dr. Nagar. “Its metabolites can induce DNA damage through oxidative stress, increasing the potential for malignant transformation.”

Apart from estrogen, other hormonal players like insulin and insulin-like growth factors (IGFs) are also key contributors to breast carcinogenesis. Dr Sheetal Jindal

Dr. Sheetal Jindal, Senior Consultant and Medical Director of Jindal IVF Chandigarh explains, Hyperinsulinemia and elevated IGF-1 levels—often associated with obesity and insulin resistance can fuel tumor growth by encouraging cellular proliferation and preventing the natural death of abnormal cells.

“Obesity, particularly after menopause, is strongly linked to increased breast cancer risk as excess body fat leads to higher levels of estrogen and insulin, both of which may stimulate cancer cell growth.”