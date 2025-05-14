How Diet And Hormones Impact The Chances Of Breast Cancer: Everything You Need To Know

Breast cancer is one of the leading health concerns for women across the globe. According to recent data, 2,096,840 cases were estimated globally with 666,103 deaths. In India alone, the numbers were 310,720 in 2024. Every year, breast at least 28 per cent women are diagnosed with breast cancer in India with estimated 216,000 new cases. While genetics is the popular driver of breast cancer, ad per data, nearly half of all breast cancer cases occur in women with no identifiable risk factors beyond gender and age. This calls for an urgent action to re-evaluate the role of modifiable lifestyle factors – primarily diet and hormonal health for breast cancer prevention.
“Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent malignancies among women globally,” says Dr. Preeti Nagar, Dietitian at NIIMS Medical College & Hospital. “Many factors contribute to its pathogenesis, with diet and hormonal balance playing pivotal roles."
Hormone are the Silent Influencers
Hormones such as estrogen and progesterone are central to the development and function of breast tissue. However, prolonged exposure to elevated levels of estrogen—whether naturally occurring or externally introduced—has been linked with a heightened risk of breast cancer. Experts say, estrogen not only stimulates breast cell proliferation but its metabolic by-products can also induce DNA damage through oxidative stress, increasing the likelihood of malignant transformation.
“Estrogen promotes cell proliferation in breast epithelium,” explains Dr. Nagar. “Its metabolites can induce DNA damage through oxidative stress, increasing the potential for malignant transformation.”
Apart from estrogen, other hormonal players like insulin and insulin-like growth factors (IGFs) are also key contributors to breast carcinogenesis. Dr Sheetal Jindal
Dr. Sheetal Jindal, Senior Consultant and Medical Director of Jindal IVF Chandigarh explains, Hyperinsulinemia and elevated IGF-1 levels—often associated with obesity and insulin resistance can fuel tumor growth by encouraging cellular proliferation and preventing the natural death of abnormal cells.
“Obesity, particularly after menopause, is strongly linked to increased breast cancer risk as excess body fat leads to higher levels of estrogen and insulin, both of which may stimulate cancer cell growth.”
How Diet Can Modify Risk Factors
Hormonal balance and inflammation are the two critical aspects of breast cancer development. Dr Nagar says nutritional dietary choices can directly influence the overall lifestyle leading to lower chances of breast cancer. Diets high in saturated fats, processed foods, and red meat are associated with increased estrogen levels and systemic inflammation, creating a fertile ground for cancer development. In contrast, diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids not only combat inflammation but also support hormone regulation and immune function.
“A diet high in processed foods, red meat and saturated fats may increase inflammation and alter hormone metabolism,” warns Dr. Jindal. “On the other hand, a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids has shown promise in reducing risk by supporting hormonal balance and immune health," she adds.
Additionally, Phytoestrogens, plant-based compounds found in soy products have also garnered scientific interest. "These substances can bind to estrogen receptors and may exert either estrogenic or anti-estrogenic effects, depending on the body’s existing hormonal environment. Though their impact varies by population and individual hormonal status, they represent a potential dietary tool in modulating breast cancer risk," says Dr Jindal.
Relation Between Hormone, Nutrition and Breast Cancer
Undeniably diet and hormone are linked to the increased risk of breast cancer. Regulation of hormones and diet is important to mitigate the risk of breast cancer. Dr Nagar suggests maintaining healthy body weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and eating a balanced and nutrient-dense, low fat diet can positively influence hormonal profiles and reduce the risk of breast and other types of cancer. In addition, hormonal milestones such as the age of menstruation onset, age at menopause, use of contraceptives, and hormone replacement therapy also affects estrogen exposure. "Understanding one’s hormonal history and making informed choices around hormonal therapies is vital,” says Dr Jindal.
Prevention is Better Than Cure
While certain risk factors like age and genetics remain beyond our control, there is immense power in the lifestyle choices we make every day. Public health initiatives focused on educating women about the influence of diet and hormones could reduce the number of cases and awareness among individuals.
“Prevention begins with knowledge and proactive health choices. Public awareness and preventive strategies focused on diet and hormones must be integral to our fight against this rising epidemic,” concludes Dr. Jindal.
