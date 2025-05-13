ETV Bharat / health

How Berries Can Help You Achieve Youthful And Glowing Skin Naturally

Our skin is more than just a surface — it's a reflection of our diet, emotions, and lifestyle. Although topical applications and skincare routines have their place, the real glow starts inside. And among the most effective skin partners of nature are a set of tiny, vivid, and nutrient-rich fruits: berries.

From blueberries and strawberries to blackberries, raspberries, amla, and even acai, berries are among the most nutrient-dense and yummy foods on the planet. "Consumed regularly as part of a whole, plant-based diet, they may assist us in aging gracefully, shielding our skin from daily stress, and restoring a youthful, natural glow," says Nidhi Nahata, a life coach and the founder of Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, a plant-based vegetarian restaurant.

How Berries Can Help with Aging Skin

It's vital to first know what causes early skin aging before delving into berries. Beyond genetics and natural biological aging, variables including pollution, sun exposure, bad diet, stress, and sedentary lifestyle increase oxidative stress.

"Here is where wrinkles, sagging, dullness, and pigmentation result from free radicals—unstable molecules—onset destroying normal skin cells, collapsing collagen and elastin," explains Nahata.

While berries are generally safe for most people, there are a few exceptions (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Berries, on the other hand, she says, counteract this damage at the cellular level. Their abundance of antioxidants assists in neutralising free radicals, mitigating oxidative stress over time, and shielding the skin against environmental damage.

Berries and Their Skin Benefits

Blueberries:

With anthocyanins (the pigment that gives them their deep blue color) blueberries help collagen formation and shield the skin against sunlight damage. Improved blood flow helps to improve your skin's inherent flush and tone efforts.

Strawberries:

Strawberries help to keep skin elasticity by providing plenty vitamin C, vital for collagen building. They are mildly acidic as well; this helps with skin clarity and inner detoxification.