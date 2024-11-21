How Air Pollution Affects Pregnancy, Risks Every Mother Should Know About

The air in cities like Delhi and Mumbai is hazardous right now, especially for pregnant women. With air pollution levels consistently exceeding safe limits, the health risks extend beyond respiratory problems and into the realm of fertility, hormonal balance, and foetal development. The stakes are even higher during pregnancy, as the health of both mother and baby is compromised by the toxins lingering in the air.

“High levels of PM2.5 and PM10 are linked to preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental delays,” says Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, Fertility Specialist, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Co-founder of Dame Health. “Pollutants like NO₂ and PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) may cause congenital anomalies, and studies associate fine particulate matter with increased neonatal mortality.” These startling findings shed light on the silent but deadly impact of air pollution on pregnancy.

The Hidden Risks Of Polluted Air

Air pollution in cities like Delhi contains microscopic particles (PM2.5 and PM10) and toxic gases like nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) that can penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream. For pregnant women, this poses a double threat: the mother’s health is endangered, and harmful pollutants can cross the placental barrier, directly impacting the developing fetus.

Dr. Agarwal told the ETV Bharat Health team:

Pregnant women exposed to high levels of PM2.5 have a significantly higher risk of giving birth prematurely.

Exposure to particulate matter is strongly associated with infants being born underweight, increasing their vulnerability to health issues.

Pollutants such as NO₂ and PAHs are linked to heart and neural tube defects.

Infants exposed to fine particulate matter during gestation face an increased risk of mortality within their first year of life.

In India, where air quality regularly exceeds the WHO’s recommended safe levels, the risks are amplified. For instance, in Delhi, PM2.5 levels are often 15 times higher than what is considered safe, exposing millions of women to these grave dangers.

Air Pollution’s Impact On Fertility

The risks of air pollution begin even before conception. Persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) present in polluted air interfere with hormonal balance and fertility. “PM2.5 exposure reduces conception rates and overall fertility,” notes Dr. Agarwal.

Endocrine disruptors (found in industrial pollutants and vehicle emissions) can mimic hormones, causing reproductive imbalances in both men and women. For couples trying to conceive, this adds another layer of complexity to an already delicate process.

Protective Measures For Pregnant Women

While the broader solution lies in reducing air pollution through policy changes and sustainable practices, pregnant women can take specific steps to minimise their exposure:

Monitor Air Quality: Keep track of local air quality using apps or websites and avoid outdoor activities during high-pollution hours. Stay Indoors: On days when air quality is particularly poor, limit outdoor exposure and use air purifiers with HEPA filters to keep indoor air clean. Adopt an Antioxidant-Rich Diet: Foods high in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, can help combat the oxidative stress caused by pollutants. Use Protective Gear: Wear N95 or N99 masks when stepping outside to filter out fine particulate matter. Consult Healthcare Providers: Regular prenatal checkups are essential to monitor for any signs of pollution-related complications.

“These measures can significantly reduce risks and provide better outcomes for both mother and baby,” advises Dr. Agarwal.

Collective Action Required

While pregnant women can take steps to protect themselves, the long-term solution lies in addressing the root causes of pollution. Policies to reduce vehicle emissions, encourage green energy, and improve waste management are vital to creating a healthier environment for future generations.

For now, awareness is key. Understanding the dangers and implementing preventive measures can empower women to navigate pregnancy safely in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where the air they breathe often works against them. As Dr. Agarwal says, “By protecting themselves, pregnant women can ensure healthier pregnancies and brighter futures for their babies.”

