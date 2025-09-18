Explained: What Are Adaptogens And Why They Could Be The Answer To Stress, Sleep, And Digestion Troubles
Whether you are looking to ease stress, support digestion, or get the restful sleep, these time-tested herbs can gently bring back the balance
Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST
If there's one thing that has become a constant companion of the modern-day lifestyle, it is stress. It often accompanies poor sleep, as well as indigestion or gut issues. We seldom find anyone immune to these issues. The pace of life has a lot to do with it – demanding schedules, screen time, and the pressure to always be at our best. This is impacting the body and mind; no wonder the health concerns are now linked to stress more than ever.
According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine in 2022, chronic stress can interfere with the body's natural balance by affecting the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. These are the body's internal stress management system, which sends signals between the brain and adrenal glands. When you are under pressure, it signals your body to release cortisol so you can respond and stay alert. This is temporary, as the system can wear you down when it is active for a long time and can affect your mood and digestion.
While stress has been recognised as one of the primary reasons for many health-related issues, experts have been recommending natural and alternative solutions. This shift toward holistic approaches has also highlighted the less-talked-about remedy – adaptogens, which help the body manage stress and restore balance.
What are Adaptogens:
A plant-based substance, Adaptogens help the body manage physical, mental, and emotional stress in a more balanced way. According to Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, adaptogens work gente with your system to adjust and restore itself where needed, rather than pushing the body in one direction. "It calms an overactive nervous system, boosts low energy and helps the body unwind after a hectic day," says Dr Govind.
Some of the adaptogens like Ashwagandha, Shilajit, and Holy Basil are particularly effective health solutions for reducing the impact of stress. For instance, Dr Govind says, Shilajit is known to improve stamina and endurance as it supports healthy testosterone levels and enhances mitochondrial function. "This makes this ancient herb beneficial for those with active lifestyles or regular gym routines," suggests Dr Govind.
Health Benefits of Adaptogens:
Why More Adults Are Turning to Adaptogens
There’s a reason these herbs are gaining popularity among people in their twenties and thirties. This age group is often managing high workloads, personal goals, and constant connectivity. While traditional wellness tools like exercise and meditation are helpful, they don’t always go far enough. Adaptogens, on the other hand, support in the background to regulate how the body copes with daily challenges. Best Part: They are easy to incorporate into modern lifestyles.
You can pick herbal teas and functional drinks, gummies and capsules, as adaptogens can be added to routines without much fuss. "Make sure you choose high-quality products from reputable sources, preferably those that are tested for safety and purity," suggests Dr Govind. He cautions, "Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and those with an existing medical condition should speak to a healthcare professional before adding any new supplement."
How Adaptogens Help Reduce Stress
Stress is common among all age groups, and this can be serious. Stress can influence everything from immunity and hormone function to how well we think and sleep. One of the main hormones involved in stress is cortisol. "When cortisol is elevated for too long, it can start to wear the body down," explains Dr Govind.
Ashwagandha is one of the best herbs that helps reduce stress. Several studies confirm that Ashwagandha has stress-reducing properties. A meta-analysis conducted in 2021 found that ashwagandha supplementation reduced stress and anxiety levels, as well as cortisol concentrations.
Stress And Digestion
Feeling bloated or stomach upset during a stressful event is due to the gut-brain connection. Dr Govind says that the human digestive system is sensitive to emotional and mental stress, and when you are tense, the gut can easily become sluggish or inflamed.
Adaptogen herbs such as turmeric, cumin, fennel, ginger, and amla can be useful. "These herbs help soothe inflammation in the gut and support the nervous system," says Dr Givid and adds that this is good for those who frequently experience gut discomfort or have sensitivity toward certain foods.
Sleep And Adaptogens
Often compromised during a stressful event, sleep takes a toll during racing thoughts, physical restlessness, and irregular sleep cycle. These can be signs that the body and mind aren't able to switch off. Dr Govind says over time, lack of enough rest can lead to low mood, reduced focus, and weakened immunity.
Herbs such as Brahmi, Sharavari, and Ashwagandha have calming properties, which support the body's natural process to improve sleep quality without the need of any medication. "There have been enough studies that show that these herbs have helped with stress, sleep, and gut issues as all of them are interconnected," says Dr Govind.
