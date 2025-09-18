ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Are Adaptogens And Why They Could Be The Answer To Stress, Sleep, And Digestion Troubles

If there's one thing that has become a constant companion of the modern-day lifestyle, it is stress. It often accompanies poor sleep, as well as indigestion or gut issues. We seldom find anyone immune to these issues. The pace of life has a lot to do with it – demanding schedules, screen time, and the pressure to always be at our best. This is impacting the body and mind; no wonder the health concerns are now linked to stress more than ever.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine in 2022, chronic stress can interfere with the body's natural balance by affecting the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. These are the body's internal stress management system, which sends signals between the brain and adrenal glands. When you are under pressure, it signals your body to release cortisol so you can respond and stay alert. This is temporary, as the system can wear you down when it is active for a long time and can affect your mood and digestion.

While stress has been recognised as one of the primary reasons for many health-related issues, experts have been recommending natural and alternative solutions. This shift toward holistic approaches has also highlighted the less-talked-about remedy – adaptogens, which help the body manage stress and restore balance.

What are Adaptogens:

A plant-based substance, Adaptogens help the body manage physical, mental, and emotional stress in a more balanced way. According to Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, adaptogens work gente with your system to adjust and restore itself where needed, rather than pushing the body in one direction. "It calms an overactive nervous system, boosts low energy and helps the body unwind after a hectic day," says Dr Govind.

Some of the adaptogens like Ashwagandha, Shilajit, and Holy Basil are particularly effective health solutions for reducing the impact of stress. For instance, Dr Govind says, Shilajit is known to improve stamina and endurance as it supports healthy testosterone levels and enhances mitochondrial function. "This makes this ancient herb beneficial for those with active lifestyles or regular gym routines," suggests Dr Govind.

Health Benefits of Adaptogens: