Allergies And Weather Woes? How Homeopathy Can Help You Stay Balanced This Monsoon

The rise in humidity, drop in temperatures or sudden increase in pollen allergy can make the immune system weak during monsoon. From dry skin in winter to allergies in spring and viral fever during monsoon, weather fluctuations can leave even the healthiest among us feeling off balance. Homeopathy, a holistic process of healing in medical science that offers a gentle and personalised approach to treat the disease at the core. Says Dr. Manju Singh, Senior Homeopathic Medical Officer at SBL Global, “One of the core principles of homeopathy is restoring internal balance, thereby strengthening the body’s natural defences against harmful viruses.”

During the monsoon, a lot of people feel more tired, sneezy, or even a bit low without knowing why. That’s because this season brings not just rain, but also a spike in allergies, mood swings, and a drop in your body’s immunity. The damp air and humidity make it easy for mold, dust mites, and pollen to spread, triggering sneezing, coughing, or itchy skin; especially for those with asthma or sinus issues. On top of that, less sunlight can affect your mood, leaving you feeling low or more anxious than usual. And since your immune system also weakens in this weather, you're more likely to catch infections or fall sick with a cold, cough, or tummy bug. So if you’re feeling off this season, it’s not just in your head. Your body really is fighting harder than usual.

Dr. Singh suggests holistic solutions for monsoon-related allergies and mood swings.

For Seasonal Allergies

Monsoon is the peak season for allergies that are caused by dust, pollen and mould. Homeopathic solutions like Allium Cepa (for watery discharge) and Natrum Muriaticum (for sneezing and runny nose) can help in various allergies without causing drowsiness. These remedies support your body’s immune system and help to fight the external microorganisms.

For Mood Swings

A wide range of individuals feel low or irritated during monsoon due to humidity and lack of sunlight. Homeopathy defines an interconnection between emotional and physical health to achieve overall balance. Says Dr. Manju Singh, “Remedies like Ignatia (for emotional ups and downs) and Pulsatilla (for mood swings and clingy feelings) can help restore mental balance without any side effects.”

For Boosting Immunity

As the environment increases humidity during cloudy days, it impacts our immunity. Cough, cold and flu are the most common symptoms of a weak immune system. Dr. Singh says that homeopathic solutions like Arsenicum Album (for flu with weakness and restlessness), Bryonia (for dry cough and body pain), and Gelsemium (for fever with chills and fatigue) can be the top choices in strengthening your immune system and eliminating infections.

Homeopathy treats the root cause of any disease, not just the symptoms. Therefore, this monsoon adds homeopathy to your wellness routine. With the right guidance from a qualified homeopath, you can make your life balanced, healthy and adapt natural remedies.